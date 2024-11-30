Notre Dame Star Jeremiyah Love: Injury Update
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love was the best player on the field for the first two-and-a-half quarters of Saturday's Fighting Irish battle at rival USC.
Love started the scoring in Saturday's game, giving Notre Dame an early 7-0 lead.
Love would touch the ball 16 times for 137 total yards, 99 of which came on the ground while the additional 38 came on three receptions.
However, Love was slow to get up after a third down carry, tweaking his knee. After working out on the sideline and on the exercise bike, Love informed the Notre Dame training staff that he would be unable to go the rest of the afternoon according to Jenny Dell on the CBS telecast.
We will continue to monitor the situation.
Notre Dame leads USC 35-21 with 11:52 left to play at the time of posting.