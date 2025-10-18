Notre Dame vs USC: Last Minute Expert Picks for Rain-Soaked Showdown
Jared Shlensky: Notre Dame 40, USC 30
Notre Dame has had USC’s number over the years and I don’t expect that to change on Saturday. The ND defense is playing its best football of the year and despite USC blowing out Michigan last week, let me remind you the Trojans struggled to run the ball against Illinois. A one-dimensional USC offense has no shot against Notre Dame, which is why I’m taking the Irish by double digits.
Jackson Langendorf: Notre Dame 41, USC 38
Notre Dame’s defense has been stout in its past three showings, but also hasn’t seen an offense as high-powered as Lincoln Riley’s USC. Behind gunslinger Jayden Maiava, the Trojans should have no issue putting points on the board, but their defense won’t do enough to slow down the Fighting Irish’s offense.
CJ Carr has been firing on all cylinders and the ground game of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price is indisputably the best one-two punch in college football. Expect an entertaining, high-scoring battle that goes down to the wire, with Notre Dame prevailing in the shootout.
Nathan Erbach: Notre Dame 38, USC 27
I expect this to be a strong offensive matchup, with both teams creating plenty of scoring opportunities. That said, I’m a believer in the Notre Dame defense we’ve seen emerge over the past three and a half games. And before anyone points to the level of competition, Arkansas and NC State, in particular, feature legitimate offenses that have proven themselves against ranked opponents. Even Boise State and Purdue aren’t pushovers offensively.
The key takeaway is that Notre Dame’s defensive improvement is real, and it’s not just a byproduct of weaker opponents. Add in what’s expected to be a wet and windy environment, and that should help keep the overall scoring in check.
Ultimately, Notre Dame has the edge at home, boasts the more physical rushing attack, and looks like the bigger, stronger football team right now. I see a competitive game through the first half, but the Irish pulling away down the stretch for a solid win.
Mason Plummer: Notre Dame 38, USC 28.
Notre Dame has owned USC over the past decade-plus and that doesn’t change Saturday night. Both teams possess high-powered offenses that can score points at will, but the crappy weather dulls that a bit. CJ Carr and Jayden Maiava trade blows until the Notre Dame defense stands tall with a key turnover in the second half to seal it.
John Kennedy: Notre Dame 38, USC 31
Notre Dame finds itself in a must-win battle vs USC to retain CFP hope in 2025. Both teams are entering this game with confidence, and both teams can move the ball up and down the field with ease. To me, this outcome will depend on which defense can get a few key stops and allow their offense extra chances to score. it won't be easy, but the Irish defense will bow up just enough, and CJ Carr will take advantage of USC's weak cornerbacks, opening up the Jeremiyah Love and JD Price run game.
Jeff Feyerer: Notre Dame 45, USC 36
Saturday night will be a referendum on Chris Ash’s early tenure in South Bend. The Irish will be facing the best offense and best play-caller they’ve seen this season with fans doubting what they’ve seen from that side of the ball the last three games given the opponents and the sample size. I don’t think there’s any way to stop the Trojans offense. Jaiden Maiava will be using this game as tape for a potential Heisman campaign, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane will be playing on Sundays soon and their run game, being held together by bandaids, is averaging 226.5 yards per game. This game will simply be about slowing them down, creating turnovers and letting CJ Carr and the offense pick apart an opposing defense that isn’t setting the world on fire. I think they do that.
Nick Shepkowski: Notre Dame 43, USC 41
What has Notre Dame’s defense figured out since Texas A&M hung 41 on the Irish back in September? It’s one thing to put the clamps on Arkansas, Boise State, and NC State, but it’s another to slow down USC’s mighty offense. Regardless of weather, both teams are built to score and do so quickly. Expect everything but the kitchen sink to be thrown out by Notre Dame as the Irish escape in a thriller to keep playoff dreams alive.