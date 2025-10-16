Severe Weather Looms Over Notre Dame–USC Clash on Saturday
Notre Dame has played host to USC every other mid-October for decades and when that game comes around, you never quite know what the weather is going to be.
Sometimes it's a picture-perfect fall day in South Bend, like it was 20 years ago this week when the famed "Bush Push" game took place. Other times, like the 1999 thriller that saw Notre Dame run off 22-straight points to prevail 25-24, it's windy and rain is seemingly falling from every direction.
This Saturday night in South Bend could be the last time Notre Dame and USC strap up in the historic rivalry for the forseeable future, and could be played in a rain storm.
Weather Forecast for Notre Dame vs USC:
The latest weather forecast for Saturday night in South Bend (this as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday) is for the temperature to be unseasonably warm, with a high of 75 degrees for the day. There is, however, an 65% chance of rain according to AccuWeather.
Along with that, wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour are also expected in the afternoon and evening. It's still a little too early to tell if these storms will go through in the afternoon or evening, making it unclear whether or not they'll impact the game.
If It Rains, Who Does it Favor?
If Saturday's game ends up being played in rainy and windy conditions, who does it favor?
You can't argue against Notre Dame's run game, although USC's isn't half-bad itself. Just how windy does it get is the question? Back when Bill Belichick was still a respectable head coach, he'd have the New England Patriots and Tom Brady throwing all over the field in rain or snow and would say the wind was what actually impacted the passing game.
CJ Carr might not be getting Heisman Trophy love at this point, but few in the country are playing quarterback as well as he has through the season's first half. If you're a Notre Dame fan then don't be fearful of the potential rain, be more concerned with what the wind might do to Carr being able to throw deep, especially.
With Notre Dame center Ashton Craig being announced as out for the year on Monday, and key defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio being ruled out for the game Thursday, whatever advantage Notre Dame would have had in the run game at best takes a significant hit.
Buckle up if you're headed to South Bend on Saturday, and perhaps throw a poncho on while you're at it.