Notre Dame vs USC: Weather Delays, Game Updates from South Bend
Notre Dame (4-2) and USC (5-1) battle Saturday night in the latest meeting between old rivals, which may end up being the final between the two as well. The game always brings fireworks, and this year is no different. Except perhaps, instead of fireworks, legit thunderstorms appear to be taking aim at South Bend during the game.
Update as of 4:35 p.m. ET - Seek Shelter
Lightning is quickly approaching the South Bend area roughly three hours before kickoff. The University of Notre Dame has sent out an alert to anyone on campus to get indoors or to get inside their vehicles. While the rain Saturday night seems inevitable, hopefully the thunderstorm portion of the storm can enter and exit the area fairly quickly.
Latest Weather Forecast for Notre Dame vs USC:
As of 3:35 p.m. ET, the AccuWeather forecast calls for thunderstorms to soon be starting in the South Bend area. More thunderstorms are expected in the 7:00 p.m. ET window, with kickoff set for moments after 7:30 Saturday night.
With the thunderstorms portion of the evening expected to be earlier before your basic rainshowers move through the area the rest of the night, could the game actually begin under a delay? That way instead of starting before pausing shortly after, the efforts to warm both teams up aren't for not, and essentially pushed to the side due to nearby lightning.
We'll continue to keep you posted at Notre Dame On SI throughout the evening. We'll have all the latest regarding the weather, any potential delays that may come, and the impact it plays on the showdown between bitter old rivals.