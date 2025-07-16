Notre Dame Football Preview: Should the Irish Fear Arkansas Trip in 2025?
One of Notre Dame's more compelling games of 2025 takes place on September 27, as the Fighting Irish will travel to Fayetteville to face Arkansas for the first time in program history. The Razorbacks were 7-6 last year and don't figure to be a threat to win the SEC in 2025, but can be a dangerous team at home.
Last year, Arkansas upset Tennessee on the first Saturday of October, knocking the Volunteers, who eventually made the College Football Playoff, from the unbeaten ranks. How concerned should Notre Dame be that the Razorbacks will do the same to it in 2025?
An opposing SEC assistant coach spoke to Athlon Sports for its 2025 College Football Preview magazine and said the following about Arkansas:
"Sam (Pittman) has a ton of respect, but this roster isn't going to separate them."
The unnamed coach continued, "They need better offensive line play, and they don't have SEC-level talent up front on defense."
So, what about Arkansas in 2025 could pose a threat to Notre Dame and others?
"The receivers are solid and (quarterback Taylen) Green is solid, but they couldn't protect him, and they would get into trouble in third-and-obvious situations.
As for what 2025 will ultimately have in store for Pittman and the Razorbacks?
"If they can find a better o-line, I think the offense can carry them back to that six-or-seven-win level."
Arkansas finished 7-6 last year, but as mentioned earlier, it was good enough on one evening to beat Tennessee. It might be warmer with Notre Dame's kickoff against Arkansas being a noon ET kickoff, but perhaps it's a gift not having to play under the lights in an SEC environment.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
There are certain games a year when a team will play to its full potential. What scares me about the Arkansas trip for Notre Dame is that it's in the middle of a very difficult first half of the season and isn't a game against a marquee name, but it is one that is more than capable of doing damage.
As much as the humidity won't be fun to deal with at the peak of the hot sun shining, I'd prefer that to having to play at night in front of a crowd that's been pregaming all day.
Just more than two months out, this already feels like one of those "just find a way to survive" games for Notre Dame.
More Notre Dame Opponent Previews:
Game 1: Miami - Is Culture a Concern for Hurricanes Under Mario Cristobal?
Game 2: Texas A&M - How Dangerous of a Program are Aggies Under Mike Elko?
Game 3: Purdue - How Long of a Rebuild are Boilermakers Looking At?