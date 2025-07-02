Opposing SEC Coach Believes Texas A&M Is About to Break Through
For seemingly decades now, it seems like no program in college football has failed to reach its sky-high potential quite like Texas A&M. The Aggies will get another chance to make an early splash in 2025 as they travel to Notre Dame on Sept. 13.
After Johnny Manziel helped Texas A&M shock Alabama in 2012 and stole Manti Te'o's Heisman Trophy in the process, it has been as if the Aggies were about to break out and compete for national championships.
More than a decade later, we're still waiting, but things are looking up in College Station thanks to a former Notre Dame assistant coach. That is, according to one SEC rival coach of the Aggies, anyway.
Athlon Sports has its 2025 College Football Preview magazine out and in it, features a quote from an opposing coach on all 136 FBS teams ahead of the season. The anonymous opposing SEC assistant coach they got to speak about Texas A&M is certainly a believer in head coach Mike Elko, who is entering his second year as the Aggies head man.
"They didn't finish strong, but the turnaround here was remarkable. As coaches, we talked about the culture at this place really falling to rock-bottom under Jimbo (Fisher). You turn on the tape from (Mike) Elko, and those kids are playing harder, playing smarter. That's coaching, but it's culture. It's the want-to."
High praise for Elko, who was Notre Dame's defensive coordinator in 2017 before taking the same role at Texas A&M.
"They have a great run game, and the entire offensive line should be back. (Marcel) Reed's ceiling is still to be determined; he showed a lot of good and some bad last season. Elko is going to be more involved on the defense, I think. The need position in the off-season was defensive line so watch for that."
The opposing SEC coach then closed by stating some sky-high expectations for Texas A&M under Elko in the years to come.
"Elko understands A&M, and eventually this could be the most physical, aggressive team in the league."
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
Because of the history of Notre Dame and Miami, the Fighting Irish opener in South Florida gets the hype this off-season, but the Texas A&M game could be the toughest test on the Fighting Irish schedule.
Being a great coach doesn't mean one will find success everywhere. Take Jimbo Fisher for example, who won a national championship at Florida State and never reached anyhwere near those heights at Texas A&M.
Mike Elko seems to get Texas A&M both on and off the field, much like Marcus Freeman gets both at Notre Dame. A national championship game appearance soon may be a reach for Elko and Texas A&M. I like them to soon contend for SEC crowns instead of being among the nation's biggest disappointments annually, and that's largely because of Elko.