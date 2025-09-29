Notre Dame vs Boise State Early Betting Lines: First Look At How the Teams Compare
After starting out the season with back-to-back losses to Miami and Texas A&M, Notre Dame has ripped off back-to-back wins in blowouts against Purdue and Arkansas over the last two weeks. And to no surprise, with the way the team has rallied from the two early losses, the Fighting Irish are a heavy favorite against Mountain West powerhouse Boise State.
Early Notre Dame Betting Line Against Boise State
As of Sunday evening, Notre Dame is a 17.5-point favorite, via FanDuel, against the 3-1 Broncos, with the over/under set at 63.5 total points.
The Broncos are 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 against the over, via the Action Network. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish have covered back-to-back games against the spread and are 2-2 overall against the spread, and 4-0 against the over, via the Action Network.
First Look Comparison of Notre Dame and Boise State
The Fighting Irish have averaged the 11th most points in the nation at 44 points per game, while Boise State has averaged 38.5 points per game.
Boise State has averaged 520 total yards of offense per game, while Notre Dame has averaged nearly 500 yards of total offense per game (479.8).
Both teams have averaged over 300 yards through the air per game, with Notre Dame slightly outgaining Boise State, 306.5 to 299. However, the Broncos have averaged more yards than the Irish on the ground at 221 to 173.3.
Defensively, both teams have allowed their fair share of points. Notre Dame has given up 27.8 points per game, while Boise State has allowed 24.8 points per game.
Notre Dame and Boise State Rankings
Notre Dame also moved up one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll to No. 21 after beating Arkansas 53-13 in Fayetteville on Saturday.
Boise State is unranked but has won three straight after losing its season opener to South Florida back in August. Last week, the Broncos defeated Appalachian State, 47-14, and the week before that, won their conference opener, 49-37, against Air Force.
Notre Dame and Boise State College Football Playoff Positions
Both teams are still in position to qualify for the College Football Playoff, but a loss on Saturday almost certainly ends that possibility, especially for the Irish after beginning the season 0-2.
Boise State could potentially qualify for the CFP even if it loses this weekend. However. Boise State would have to win all its remaining regular-season games and the Mountain West Championship Game. But getting by Notre Dame as a massive underdog is a hard enough task for now.
These two teams will play each other for the first time on Saturday. Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., is at 2:30 p.m. (CT) and can be viewed on both NBC and Peacock.