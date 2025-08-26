Notre Dame vs. Miami: 3 Key Matchups the Fighting Irish Must Win
Football is a team game, but it often comes down to individual matchups that make the true difference in the end.
You can break these down into position groups as well at times, but you can also point to an intriguing matchup like Notre Dame star cornerback Leonard Moore and Miami wide receivers CJ Daniels or Joshisa Trader.
Notre Dame must win most, if not all, of these battles in Miami if it wants to take down the Hurricanes in one of the most hostile environments in the sport.
Breaking Down Notre Dame vs Miami: The 3 Matchups That Matter
Irish Defensive Tackles vs. Miami Interior Offensive Line
Even after losing stud defensive tackles Rylie Mills and Howard Cross to graduation and the NFL, Notre Dame actually has a chance to be better this season at defensive tackle.
Senior Jason Onye is making his return to the team this season after a prolonged absence last year, and the Irish were able to bring in Jared Dawson, a standout defensive tackle from Louisville.
Along with Onye and Dawson, Notre Dame also returns Gabriel Rubio and Donovan Hinish to give them more depth on the interior. It is anticipated that Onye and Hinish will get the start in Miami, with Dawson and Rubio rotating in often.
This matchup specifically is intriguing because of the question marks at the position. The Fighting Irish have four capable defensive tackles, but as it stands, there is no reason to believe any of them are true 'stars' as of yet.
Miami's offensive line will likely be the best group that Notre Dame faces in the regular season. The group is experienced, and many, especially Francis Mauigoa and Ryan Rodriguez, have NFL potential.
Can the Irish hold up inside to not only stop the run, but also get pressure on Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck from the interior? It seems they will need to.
Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore vs. Miami WRs
Notre Dame sophomore defensive back Leonard Moore is one of the best players in the country regardless of position, and he happens to also be the best cornerback in the nation.
Miami has some playmakers at receiver, but Moore is capable of taking one of them completely away if the Notre Dame defense elects to take that route.
Miami pass catchers CJ Daniels, Joshisa Trader, Malachi Toney, and Tony Johnson are capable of making game-breaking plays, but throwing at Moore is an ill-advised strategy. It will be interesting to see if the Hurricanes elect to throw at him often, or at all. We could see them avert their gameplan to target Notre Dame junior corner Christian Gray, who is also no slouch.
If Moore can truly take away one of the Miami playmakers, that is a huge win for Notre Dame. Can the rest of the defensive back room hold up in coverage, though?
Notre Dame QB CJ Carr vs. Miami Environment
Baptism by fire! Notre Dame redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Carr won the starting job over counterpart Kenny Minchey, who made the race much closer than initially anticipated in spring ball.
Carr now gets to lead the Irish in Miami, where he will be making his first start in one of the most hostile environments he will face in his Notre Dame career.
Miami is not an institution known for always packing its stadium and being loud all game long, but you can bet the Hurricanes fans will be fired up to reignite the "Catholics vs. Convicts" rivalry.
Carr will need to settle in, make a few easy early completions to get settled, and really embrace the environment if he wants to leave Miami 1-0.
The redshirt freshman does not seem to be easily rattled, but an early turnover in an environment like that in your first-ever collegiate start would rattle anyone.
We will quickly see what Carr is made of.