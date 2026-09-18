It certainly looks like a weather situation will be headed towards South Bend on Saturday night when No. 3 Notre Dame plays host to Michigan State.



Earlier this week, we checked out the weather forecast that had called for some rain early in the day, but appeared to be clear by the time game time came around.



Well, it's safe to say that has changed.



Rain appears headed for Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday - but will it have more of an impact on the tailgate scene or the actual game?

Updated Weather Forecast for Saturday in South Bend, Indiana

What we know now is that there will certainly be rain in and around South Bend on Saturday. When exactly it gets there remains to be seen, but as of posting (3:25 p.m. ET on Friday), it appears the game will be impacted very little.

According to our friends at Accu Weather, rain is coming. And a whole lot of it. Enough in fact that a flash flood warning for the area is set to begin overnight, at 2 a.m. ET and go until 8 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Game week



Battle for the Megaphone Trophy



🆚 Michigan State

📍 South Bend, Indiana

📆 Saturday, Sept. 19

⏰ 7:30 PM ET

📺 NBC | Peacock#GoIrish☘️ | @tirerack pic.twitter.com/LsUKQEwqsZ — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 14, 2026

The forecast currently calls for thunderstorms during the late morning into early afternoon hours, then for those to go get out of the area, but more rain (not thunderstorms) to get to the area at varying times between 7 and 10 p.m. ET.



Rain is then expected through the overnight in the area as well, but hopefully the game is long over by then.



Does that play into the upset-minded hand of Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald?

Who Does Rain Favor in Notre Dame vs Michigan State?

I know it's easy to look and say that rain gives underdog Michigan State a better chance but I tend to go the opposite way.



Notre Dame hasn't run the ball overly well this year, and rain would theoretically make the dependence on that greater.



However, what is more impactful on the passing game is the wind. There are gusts expected to hit around 14 mph, but a very slight breeze of just 6-7 mph is expected most of the game.



I'm not going to think that does much to impact CJ Carr when he knows where his receivers are going on an artificial surface that won't be full of mud.

Hopefully the thunderstorms stay away in the evening so no delays make an already late night even later. The weather might add some excitement in terms of the environment, but I don't see it playing some kind of mega factor like we've seen in the past.