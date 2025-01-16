Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs Ohio State National Championship Preview With The Ohio Podcast

Breaking down the Notre Dame vs Ohio State matchup with expert insights from Eric Boggs from The Ohio Podcast.

John Kennedy

Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ohio State players and fans celebrate after the game winning touchdown by Ohio State Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum (19) in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ohio State players and fans celebrate after the game winning touchdown by Ohio State Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum (19) in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

Marcus Freeman & Ryan Day have both transformed the narratives surrounding them

Eric Boggs, the creator of the College Huddle podcast network and host of The Ohio Podcast joined me recently to discuss all things Notre Dame vs Ohio State. We covered everything from the fan bases lobbing barbs back and forth, to Ryan Day's issues with Lou Holtz, to the Xs and Os of this title tilt.

One of the most interesting parts of this discussion surrounds the growth arc of both head coaches involved in this contest. Both Marcus Freeman and Ryan Day have gone from questions about their tenures and if they would last and succeed at their schools, to being on the brink of becoming legends all in the same season. What a wild journey for both head men.

Notre Dame wants this game to look like the Ohio State vs Michigan game

Getting into the gameplay discussion, it's clear to me Notre Dame wants this game to turn into a lower-scoring fistfight while Ohio State would like a track meet. Buckeye OC Chip Kelly matching wits with Irish DC Al Golden is truly a 10/10 coaching and strategic matchup.

As banged up as the Irish are, do they have it in them to scratch out one more win against one of if not the most talented rosters in the country? This may be the most important question entering this matchup.

Regardless of which side ends up hoisting the championship trophy, there is shared pride in the fact that the last two teams standing in college football are traditional Northern powers and brands that resonate nationally.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

5 Ways Notre Dame Can Pull Off an Upset Against Ohio State

Notre Dame’s Coaching Staff Is Built for the CFP National Championship Moment

Notre Dame Nation Embraces Underdog Role in CFP National Championship

Published
John Kennedy
JOHN KENNEDY

Home/Football