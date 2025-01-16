Notre Dame vs Ohio State National Championship Preview With The Ohio Podcast
Marcus Freeman & Ryan Day have both transformed the narratives surrounding them
Eric Boggs, the creator of the College Huddle podcast network and host of The Ohio Podcast joined me recently to discuss all things Notre Dame vs Ohio State. We covered everything from the fan bases lobbing barbs back and forth, to Ryan Day's issues with Lou Holtz, to the Xs and Os of this title tilt.
One of the most interesting parts of this discussion surrounds the growth arc of both head coaches involved in this contest. Both Marcus Freeman and Ryan Day have gone from questions about their tenures and if they would last and succeed at their schools, to being on the brink of becoming legends all in the same season. What a wild journey for both head men.
Notre Dame wants this game to look like the Ohio State vs Michigan game
Getting into the gameplay discussion, it's clear to me Notre Dame wants this game to turn into a lower-scoring fistfight while Ohio State would like a track meet. Buckeye OC Chip Kelly matching wits with Irish DC Al Golden is truly a 10/10 coaching and strategic matchup.
As banged up as the Irish are, do they have it in them to scratch out one more win against one of if not the most talented rosters in the country? This may be the most important question entering this matchup.
Regardless of which side ends up hoisting the championship trophy, there is shared pride in the fact that the last two teams standing in college football are traditional Northern powers and brands that resonate nationally.
