Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Potential Pitfalls for the Irish and How to Avoid Them
What could go wrong for Notre Dame vs Purdue? Everything
After Notre Dame's confidence-shaking performance at home last week against Northern Illinois, Irish fans are timidly waiting to see what kind of football the Irish will play this week.
As the resident Notre Dame worrier writing for this website, one of my tasks weekly is to think about what can go wrong.
For the Irish this week, the answer is simple. The worst thing that can happen is a repeat from last week where seemingly everything went wrong.
A continuation of both bad play and bad vibes that spirals further downward for Notre Dame is the worst-case scenario. But this isn't inevitable and the Irish certainly can right the ship.
How Notre Dame can bust out of the slump they are in
Notre Dame has played two games now and each one has gone down to the wire. The Irish have not been able to relax at any moment even for a second.
Is it too much to ask that for the first time this year, the team plays well enough that they can get ahead by a comfortable amount and be able to play more freely?
Get up fast, keep pounding the ball, rely on the line, and push, push, and keep pushing. Rely on the defense, and ...
Is that so hard? We'll see.
Despite last week's complete debacle, Notre Dame is still favored by double digits over the Boilermakers. It's time for Notre Dame to play to their capabilities, take their frustrations out on Purdue and take a much needed win back home to South Bend.
