Notre Dame vs Purdue: Why the Irish Will Finally Get Their First Win
The Irish Have the Boilermakers at the Perfect Time
Notre Dame is in a very uncomfortable position after two games of the 2025 season. And that position is one of being winless at 0-2. While the Irish offense is showing signs of improvement week to week, especially along the offensive line, the Irish defense is under fire, with the heat being directed at Ash, so to speak.
As a result of this 0-2 start, the fan base is disgruntled, the media is searching for answers, and I'm sure Marcus Freeman and the entire program are very frustrated. With all of this being considered, I say the following with no disrespect. This is a perfect time to face Purdue.
Let me be clear, if Notre Dame continues to play defense the way it has through two games, allowing a stomach-turning average of 34 points per contest, any game is losable, but Purdue isn't Miami or Texas A&M. Purdue is a rebuilding program under new coach Barry Odom.
To what extent are the Boilermakers rebuilding? Purdue has 52 transfers playing on the team this season. If ever there was a week for the Irish to get back on track, this better be the one.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish keys to victory vs Purdue
Offensively, Notre Dame has improved week to week. CJ Carr has been far from perfect, which is to be expected of a first-time starter, but has played about as well as anyone could've realistically hoped for, given the opposition and complete lack of support he's received from the defense.
This week, against a less talented opponent, I expect the Irish offense to hit another level. There should be running lanes for Jeremiyah Love and JD Price, and plenty of opportunities downfield in the passing game for Carr and company. This is a terrific opportunity for CJ Carr to gain some major confidence.
Defensively speaking, hopes are high that with Marcus Freeman more involved in the plan and scheming, combined with the fact that Purude doesn't feature Aggie or Hurricane athletes, we will see better results. This needs to be the week that the Irish are able to put more pressure on Purdue's QB Ryan Browne and play better coverage downfield.
If Notre Dame has any playoff hope left, however slim these chances may be, every game from here on out is a must-win, starting with this one. Notre Dame must stop their slide, and it starts by defeating their neighbors from right down the road.
