Two Ideas For Teams to Replace USC on Future Notre Dame Football Schedules
There is no perfect way to replace a rivalry game like Notre Dame vs USC.
It’s the greatest cross-sectional rivalry in all of sports, not just college football. Simply put, Notre Dame vs. USC is college football. It's a game that belongs on the schedule every year, just as it is now.
Unfortunately, the future of this storied matchup appears uncertain, and that’s a disappointment for both fan bases. They will both be fine without the game, but that doesn’t make the potential loss any easier to accept.
So, if the rivalry does come to an end, where does Notre Dame turn? I’d like to propose two alternatives.
Notre Dame vs. UCLA
What better way to move on from USC than by facing that other team in town, UCLA?
The Irish and Bruins have only met four times, so there isn’t much history between the programs. But that’s precisely what makes the idea so intriguing. Scheduling UCLA would allow Notre Dame to maintain its annual presence in Southern California, keep a Big Ten opponent on the slate, and—let’s be honest—maybe even get under USC’s skin just a little.
More than anything, it would be a fun, fresh addition to the schedule and the potential beginning of a new rivalry. With so little historical baggage, there’s plenty of room for something exciting to take shape.
Notre Dame vs. The State of Texas
What about continuing to play Texas A&M, especially now that Notre Dame is wrapping up its first-ever home-and-home series with the Aggies?
Under Marcus Freeman, recruiting in Texas has become a major priority, and maintaining a regular presence in the state by playing a Texas school annually would only help on that front.
like the broader concept of rotating opponents from within the state. Admittedly, it’s a more complicated idea, and easier said than done, but there are plenty of options.
Call up Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, and Baylor, and see if a rotation can be arranged. I’m intentionally leaving SMU out of the mix, given its affiliation with the ACC.
Even if not all programs are on board, a rotation involving two or three could still add variety and intrigue to Notre Dame’s schedule each year.
The Irish already have Texas on a future schedule, and are finishing the A&M series, so logistically, the idea isn’t far-fetched.
For the Texas schools, it offers a chance to schedule a high-profile non-conference game without committing to it annually—a likely appealing prospect in the age of super conferences and overloaded league schedules.