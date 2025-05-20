Irish Breakdown

Two Ideas For Teams to Replace USC on Future Notre Dame Football Schedules

With the rumors that Notre Dame and USC could be ending their rivalry, how do the Irish replace the Trojans on their schedule?

Nathan Erbach

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) attempts to block the kicks during the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) attempts to block the kicks during the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

There is no perfect way to replace a rivalry game like Notre Dame vs USC.

It’s the greatest cross-sectional rivalry in all of sports, not just college football. Simply put, Notre Dame vs. USC is college football. It's a game that belongs on the schedule every year, just as it is now.

Unfortunately, the future of this storied matchup appears uncertain, and that’s a disappointment for both fan bases. They will both be fine without the game, but that doesn’t make the potential loss any easier to accept.

So, if the rivalry does come to an end, where does Notre Dame turn? I’d like to propose two alternatives.

Notre Dame vs. UCLA

What better way to move on from USC than by facing that other team in town, UCLA?

The Irish and Bruins have only met four times, so there isn’t much history between the programs. But that’s precisely what makes the idea so intriguing. Scheduling UCLA would allow Notre Dame to maintain its annual presence in Southern California, keep a Big Ten opponent on the slate, and—let’s be honest—maybe even get under USC’s skin just a little.

More than anything, it would be a fun, fresh addition to the schedule and the potential beginning of a new rivalry. With so little historical baggage, there’s plenty of room for something exciting to take shape.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Notre Dame vs. The State of Texas

What about continuing to play Texas A&M, especially now that Notre Dame is wrapping up its first-ever home-and-home series with the Aggies?

Under Marcus Freeman, recruiting in Texas has become a major priority, and maintaining a regular presence in the state by playing a Texas school annually would only help on that front.

like the broader concept of rotating opponents from within the state. Admittedly, it’s a more complicated idea, and easier said than done, but there are plenty of options.

Call up Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, and Baylor, and see if a rotation can be arranged. I’m intentionally leaving SMU out of the mix, given its affiliation with the ACC.

Even if not all programs are on board, a rotation involving two or three could still add variety and intrigue to Notre Dame’s schedule each year.

The Irish already have Texas on a future schedule, and are finishing the A&M series, so logistically, the idea isn’t far-fetched.

For the Texas schools, it offers a chance to schedule a high-profile non-conference game without committing to it annually—a likely appealing prospect in the age of super conferences and overloaded league schedules.

feed

Published
Nathan Erbach
NATHAN ERBACH

Staff Writer at Notre Dame Fighting Irish On SI covering all things Notre Dame athletics, but specifically specialize in recruiting and basketball coverage. Covered recruiting for other media outlets including Irish Breakdown and Slap the Sign, while also covering football and basketball at both locations as well. Featured on the Notre Dame website when current San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley signed with Notre Dame. Former co-host of the Golden Homer podcast along with fellow staff writer Mason Plummer.

Home/Football