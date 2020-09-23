SI.com
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Rescheduled For December 12

Bryan Driskell

Earlier today I broke down three scheduling options for Notre Dame and Wake Forest, some worked well for Notre Dame, another didn't. The date has now been set, and it's the ideal scenario for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame and Wake Forest are now scheduled to face each other on December 12. That will be the week between the previously planned end of the regular season matchup against Syracuse and the ACC Championship game, which will likely be held on December 19.

There were other scenarios that included moving Clemson and Boston College back a week and fitting the Wake Forest game in November 7, but that would have made Notre Dame's schedule far more challenging and would have eliminated its November bye week.

The move to December 12 means the Irish can keep their Nov. 14 bye week, which falls between road games at Boston College and North Carolina.

This decision also means that Clemson and Boston College won't now have bye weeks before playing the Fighting Irish, which would have been the case if the game was moved to November 7.

