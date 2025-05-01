Notre Dame Wide Receiver Beaux Collins Signs NFL Deal
Beaux Collins only played one season for the Irish, but for a passing attack that was inconsistent at times, the Clemson transfer was someone Notre Dame could count on. Collins didn't hear his name called on Draft Night, but the senior did sign with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent over the weekend.
Prior to stepping foot on campus in South Bend, Collins caught nearly 100 passes -- 91 -- for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons for the Tigers. He made his presence felt from the jump this season at Notre Dame -- catching a team-high five passes for 62 yards -- in the season opener against Texas A&M and finished second of the team with 490 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the season.
Everyone knows Notre Dame isn't the kind of team that will air it out 60 times a game, so it's no surprise Collins didn't put up insane numbers like some other UDFA guys did. But that doesn't mean Collins can't play or contribute to an NFL team.
If Collins has any shot of sticking with the Giants, he needs to have a good camp, and then an even better preseason. Doesn't matter if it's on special teams or on offense, Collins needs to standout right away.
Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll knows he's on the hot seat, so the chances of him giving a guy like Collins a chance to develop on the active roster are pretty unlikely.
Could Collins develop as a practice squad player? He's a long shot to make the team, but even if he doesn't stick with the Giants, one of the other 31 teams in the NFL should sign him to their practice squad.