Notre Dame's Win Over Louisville Is Bigger Than You Think
Notre Dame gets revenge against Louisville in hard-fought battle
Notre Dame got revenge on Louisville in a hard-fought battle in South Bend Saturday afternoon. This game was not pretty, it was not a work of art, it will not be remembered as some instant classic, but it was a critically important game for Freeman and Notre Dame.
The implications of a loss against the Cardinals would have been catastrophic. It would've likely ended Notre Dame's playoff hopes and handed Freeman his second loss at home in September of his 3rd year at the helm.
This would've been a nightmare scenario. And it was avoided. This is a major credit to the Irish program that was feeling the pressure entering this critical week.
This win was critical to keeping the season's dreams alive
While the Northern Illinois loss certainly lives on, Notre Dame also now has 2 top 25 ranked wins in the early part of the 2024 season, and that's something to lean on.
The Irish can now focus on health and getting better over the 2-week break heading into a string of what should be very winnable games starting the second half of the schedule.
With so many injuries piling up, it's going to be really interesting to see how Notre Dame navigates the second half of this schedule. Can depth players and freshmen pick up the slack and play winning football week to week? This is a tough task but may be what is needed to call 2024 a success in any form or fashion.
