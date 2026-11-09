Normally I wouldn't waste the time writing something like this, but sometimes you just have to share an experience.



I was fortunate enough to be at Notre Dame over the weekend (plenty more of that to come) and had one of those truly special experiences on a game day - that won't soon be forgotten by anyone who was lucky enough to be in attendance.

I took it in with my sister, a former Notre Dame cheerleader and die-hard Fighting Irish fan to this day.



While bouncing around tailgates and walking around campus on Saturday, I did the thing little brothers are best at doing: found ways to annoy the daylights out of my older sister.

While walking in a hurry at one point, I saw a taller, handsome gentleman and said calmly, "Holy cow, that's Vince Vaughn," which got my sister to jump, realize it wasn't actually Vince Vaughn, and shove me.



"You can't do that!" she said.



Game on.



Every time from then on, if I saw someone who resembled anyone with even a bit of fame, it was immediately, "Whoa, that's Muffet McGraw" or whoever came to my mind.



She stopped reacting quickly, ignored me, and I'm guessing got to the point where she blocked me out entirely.

"Hey, its Joey Getherall...LaPhonso Ellis...Martin Sheen..."

However, at one point I did say, "Wow, Caitlin Clark ditched her Iowa gear" when a roughly 6' tall female with dark hair walked by in a gray Notre Dame hoodie.



Zero reaction from my sister: I didn't look twice, and sure enough, that one was probably actually true.

Caitlin with Jason Sudeikis at the Notre Dame vs Miami game yesterday!



via robdosier pic.twitter.com/sFc6demAdf — caitlin clark source (@CLRKSOURCE) November 8, 2026

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Anyway, Notre Dame's most famous alumni and fans were out in full force on Saturday, some wanting to be seen and others not so much - which I actually appreciate more.

What on God's Green Earth am I going to say to Caitlin Clark, anyway?



"Hey, wish you would have come here..."



"Tough start for our Pacers..."



"My old neighbor went to your high school - roughly 60 years ago" (shoutout Sue M., who wears her Fever shirt every game day).

Hope it was a fun experience for her and her gang - it's hard to imagine anyway it wasn't.

Iowa and Notre Dame - Potential Playoff Opponents?

After how this weekend went, Notre Dame has three favorable games remaining before likely returning to the College Football Playoff.



A roughly four-and-a-half-hour drive down I-80 brings the University of Iowa. There, the Hawkeyes are 7-2 heading into three favorable final games.

While there is plenty to be done by both programs and tons to be determined by others, I can't help but think of how much those from a certain region of the country would hate the idea of Notre Dame and Iowa both meeting in a potential College Football Playoff matchup,



And because of that, part of me really wants to see it happen.