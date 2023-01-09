Notre Dame Women's Basketball Falls Three Spots To No. 7 In AP Poll

Notre Dame women’s basketball is down three spots to No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press basketball poll. The Fighting Irish (12-2, 3-1 ACC) took the tumble after Sunday’s 60-50 loss to North Carolina.

The Tar Heels (10-5, 1-3 ACC) had lost four consecutive games, two of them to ranked teams, by an average of 5.5 points per game prior to upsetting the Fighting Irish. Both of Notre Dame’s losses this season have been to ranked teams. Their first loss was to current No. 9 Maryland on Dec. 1. They had won six consecutive games before Sunday’s road loss in Chapel Hill.

Notre Dame had just moved up to No. 4 in last week’s AP Poll after spending four straight weeks at No. 5.

The top three spots in the AP Poll continue to be unchanged this week. South Carolina (16-0) at No. 1 in the AP rankings for the 29th consecutive week. Stanford (16-1) is No. 2 and has won 11 straight games since its only loss of the season to the Gamecocks in November. Ohio State (17-0) won twice last week and continues to hold the No. 3 spot in the rankings.

UConn (13-2), which Notre Dame beat 74-60 on Dec. 4, moved up one spot to No. 4, followed by LSU (16-0) and Indiana (14-1) at No. 5 and 6, respectively. UCLA (14-2), Maryland (13-3) and Utah (14-1), which suffered its first loss this weekend, round out the top 10.

The other ACC teams in this week’s poll are No. 11 North Carolina State (13-3), No. 13 Virginia Tech (13-3), No. 16 Duke (14-1), and No. 22 North Carolina (10-5).

Notre Dame’s game against North Carolina was its only game last week. The Irish had their ACC “bye week” without a game last Thursday, but they will play two conference games a week the rest of the season starting with this Thursday’s home game against Wake Forest followed by next Sunday’s game at Syracuse.

