Wide Receiver Recruit Names Finalists — Notre Dame Makes the Cut
2026 wide receiver prospect Devin Fitzgerald announced his final four schools on Tuesday, as his college commitment is set to be announced on Saturday. As expected, Notre Dame has a seat at his final table as well as a couple of Fighting Irish rivals.
Clemson, Stanford, and UCLA are also finalists for the three-star wide receiver from Brophy College Prepatory in Arizona.
Fitzgerald checks in at 6-2, 205 pounds, and is the son of legendary NFL wide receiver Larry FItzgerald. As a high school junior, he totaled 52 receptions for 720 yards and nine touchdowns, all for an average of 13.8 yards per reception.
Fitzgerald was also long believed to be interested in North Carolina, but cancelled an official visit to Chapel Hill shortly after visiting Notre Dame in June.
Although nothing is guaranteed in recruiting, Marcus Freeman, Mike Evans, and the rest of the Notre Dame staff have to feel pretty good about where they stand headed into Fitzgerald's commitment announcement.
Fireworks Coming for Notre Dame on Recruiting Trail?
June was a phenomenal month for Notre Dame on the recruiting trail, and July has the potential to add more talent.
Four-star wide receiver Jaydon Finley of Aledo, Texas is set to announce his college decision on Friday, with Notre Dame being a finalist. Fitzgerald's happens on Saturday, while another four-star Texas wide receiver, Brayden Robinson, will announce on Sunday. Notre Dame has a good chance at landing all three in a recruiting class that is already viewed as one of the nation's top-three by almost all outlets.