Former Notre Dame Safety Xavier Watts Shines With More Playing Time in Second Preseason Game

2️⃣ INTs

1️⃣ Forced Fumble

1️⃣ TD@xavierwatts6 is an IMPACT player



Irish nation time to vote X this week’s Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of The Week



VOTE: https://t.co/smbddt3iPV #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/BIyoiFlkpa