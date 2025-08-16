Former Notre Dame Safety Xavier Watts Shines With More Playing Time in Second Preseason Game
Former Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts didn't play a lot in the Falcons preseason opener last week against the Detroit Lions, and he still didn't play a ton on Friday in Atlanta's second preseason game against Tennessee.
But once again, he made the most of his limited time. After recording a tackle in his NFL preseason debut last week, Watts finished with four total tackles against the Titans in his second game.
Xavier Watts Makes the Most of Preseason Opportunity
Most NFL teams play their first-and-second units two or three quarters in the final preseason game, and don't be surprised if Watts sees a ton of action next week in the Falcons final preseason game against Dallas.
Watts is currently listed as the backup free safety behind Jordan Fuller, but don't be shocked if Watts jumps ahead of Fuller on the depth chart midway through the season. Fuller had some good years with the Rams, but he struggled last year in his first season with the Carolina Panthers.
Not only did Fuller miss six games due to injury last year, but he was also a healthy scratch for two games late in the season.
And considering how good Watts was in his final two seasons in South Bend, it's just a matter of time before the rookie gets his time to shine -- and start -- for the Falcons. After all, Atlanta did draft Watts in the third round, and is certainly part of the team's future plans.
The two-time All-American finished with a career-best 82 tackles, 3.5 tackles and 10 pass breakups last year and picked off six passes -- including one for a touchdown -- and as a junior in 2023 recorded a career-high seven interceptions and returned a fumble for a score.
However, Watts wasn't the only Notre Dame alum who played on Friday. After not playing in the Seahawks preseason opener last week, NFL veteran Julian Love did play in Seattle's second preseason game against the reigning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Love didn't play much, but he did make a pair of tackles in Seattle's 32-16 win over KC, including a fourth down stuff to force a turnover on downs.
Obviously, a veteran like Love doesn't much preseason action to get ready for the regular season, but nonetheless, it was still good to see the former Fighting Irish All-American out there. 2025 is Love's seventh season in the NFL and third with Seattle after beginning his career with the New York Giants.