When it comes to developing standout offensive linemen, few college football programs can compete with what Notre Dame has done.



And when it comes to all-time great Notre Dame offensive linemen, few of those can even dream about competing with the resume of Zack Martin.

Martin starred for the Fighting Irish from 2010 to 2013 after redshirting as a true freshman in 2009. He helped lead the team to an unlikely 12-0 regular season in 2012 and was named MVP of the Pinstripe Bowl in 2013 after helping Notre Dame beat Rutgers.



He then became a first-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys, where he was among the league's best offensive guards upon arrival. He was a seven-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler during his 11-year career and will have a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame before long.

I had the pleasure to talk to Martin recently on behalf of Icy Hot, who he's teaming up with this fall, in hopes of keeping Notre Dame fans feeling right after the slew of pushups they plan on doing all season.

Irish Nation, you know what happens when we find the end zone 💪 Tag @icyhot in your push up training for a chance to win surprises all season long#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/qvIowv7fpZ — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) September 9, 2026

After putting up a combined 93 points through two weeks, the pushups are set to be coming in loads the next few months in South Bend.



Notre Dame fans will be able to participate in a push-ups contest before the Nov. 21 home game against SMU. The winner will receive $1,000 and an Icy Hot prize pack.

“Fans are grinding out push-ups every single touchdown, and their arms are going to feel it," said Martin. "Icy Hot was always my go-to for recovery after battling on the field, and I still rely on it today after a heavy workout. It’s awesome to team up and give these fans the relief and recognition they’ve truly earned.”

Zack Martin on Notre Dame's Offensive Line in 2026

"This group has great potential and a great coach in Joe (Rudolph)," Martin said. "I was able to spend time with them in the summer and the group has the feel and unity that we had with some of ours under Harry (Hiestand)."



"The gel-time is real though," added Martin. "I don't care how good you are alone, the offensive line is the only position group where you have five guys working to function as one.



"Like it or not, it takes reps and time together to understand the workflow between one another - I'll be very curious to see how this group looks a month or so into the season."

Zack Martin's All-Time Notre Dame Offensive Line

With Martin being a major part in why Notre Dame is viewed as "O Line U", I had to ask him to make his all-time Notre Dame starting offensive line. His only obligation was that he got to make from the Harry Hiestand era on (2012 to current).

Zack's Picks:

Left Tackle: Ronnie Stanley

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson

Center: Nick Martin

Right Guard: Zack Martin

Right Tackle: Mike McGlinchey

Boy, you can put that group up against any of the last 15 years in college football and be in great shape. Four first-round picks and a third-rounder.



The only one I debated was not having Joe Alt, but can you really get upset about going with Ronnie Stanley, who helped Josh Adams become a Heisman Trophy contender at Notre Dame, and became a top-10 pick to the Baltimore Ravens?

Zack Martin on National Appeal of Notre Dame and Dallas Cowboys

Few teams in any sport have the same mass appeal as Notre Dame football or the Dallas Cowboys, the two teams Martin starred for.



With that comes a lot of dislike by opposing fans, simply for being popular. So which of those two teams did Martin feel is disliked more nationally?

"That's tough because both clearly are and there are a lot of similarities, but maybe because I've dealt with it more recently, but I have to go with the Cowboys."

Martin was back in South Bend this past weekend with his family and some old teammates. He plans to be back again for the showdown with Miami on November 7.



Hopefully the party is so great in Notre Dame Stadium that night that Martin and a few of those former teammates can get in on the push-up celebration.