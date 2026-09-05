Despite there being a few months remaining before National Signing Day, Notre Dame's 2027 recruiting class is virtually done.



There was drama with the quarterback position in it, as Teddy Jarrard was supposed to be the quarterback in the group, but reclassified to the 2026 cycle.

That's where Wonderful "Champ" Monds IV of Vero Beach, Florida, jumped in. Monds was the top-rated quarterback recruit in the 2028 cycle, be reclassified to 2027 himself. This past May, Monds made a verbal commitment to join Notre Dame's 2027 class.

Champ Monds' Final High School Season Ends Prematurely

On Friday night, it was announced that Monds was going to be out for the Vero Beach game that evening.



Unfortunately, he'll be out the rest of the season after having to undergo a procedure. Monds himself announced that news on Saturday.

Notre Dame 2027 QB commit Champ Monds announces that his high school career is officially over after an injury to his non-throwing arm.



Monds played in only 18 career high school games due to injuries the past two seasons. Unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/bTrKPTE96O — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) September 5, 2026

Monds led Vero Beach to a state championship appearance last year, where it dropped a heartbreaker to Lake Mary, and current Notre Dame reserve quarterback Noah Grubbs.

Champ Monds as a Recruit

Champ Monds is rated as a four-star recruit on the 247Sports composite ratings, and as the 21st overall quarterback in the class.



At the time that he made the jump from the 2028 recruiting cycle to 2027, he was largely seen as the top quarterback prospect in that group. Obviously, him flipping to the 2027 cycle last New Year's Eve leaves a lot of time for those ratings to change.

Whatever the case, Monds had the offer list of an elite high school quarterback. More than 30 teams offered scholarships to the 6-2, 224-pound standout, including the likes of Alabama, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and others.



Monds threw seven touchdowns and no interceptions as high school sophomore last year.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

Perhaps it's just that Notre Dame fans experienced this not that long ago, and that I'm remembering it, but I don't like this at all.



Monds had already missed the majority of last season due to an ankle injury. When he returned, he was great, and almost led his team to a state championship.

Now, a few weeks into this season, things are already done and the next time he plays football it will be at the college level.



Personally, I can't help but think of Tyler Buchner in high school. Between injuries and the Covid year, Buchner didn't get a whole lot of reps at quarterback in high school, despite being a highly regarded recruit.

His college career wound up being a bust compared to the lofty expectations that were placed on him, as he transferred out of Notre Dame and to Alabama, before things not going well there, and him ultimately returned to Notre Dame in a reserve role.

I'm not saying Monds will suffer the same fate for having to undergo this procedure, but don't let anyone fool you into thinking this matters. Monds will bring talent and a collegiate body to Notre Dame, but he was already going to be lacking in the experience department, and this will only add to that.