Pat McAfee Breaks Down Notre Dame's College Football Playoff Hopes & Challenges
Since losing to Northern Illinois in early-September, the thought with Notre Dame has been that it has to win out and it will still likely get into the College Football Playoff.
Say it loses to Army or USC in the final two weeks of the season, could Notre Dame possibly have a little bit of wiggle room in making the playoff, however?
My first thought is an immediate "NO!" but the question was asked on Saturday morning's edition of College GameDay, and Pat McAfee seemed to think there is a path to the dance for a potential.10-2 Notre Dame team.
Pat McAfee on Notre Dame's Need to Win Out
McAfee mentioned Notre Dame's two wins over current ranked teams before discussing the growth of Riley Leonard and if the Irish have a path to the playoff it they lose again before the end of the year.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take
I think McAfee is nuts here. If Notre Dame falls to any of the three teams it has left on its schedule its chances of making the CFP are done unless absolute madness breaks out across the rest of college football.
Is there a path if Notre Dame loses any of its remaining three games?
Technically, sure, but the amount of hoops to jump through to get there are almost endless.
Just make life easier and win out, preferably in convincing fashion.