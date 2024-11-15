Notre Dame’s Senior Day vs. Virginia: Key Predictions You Need to Know
In working with my tag team partner John Kennedy who has been with me for a few years now, we towards the end of each summer that soon the college football season will start and then we'll blink and it'll suddenly be Thanksgiving.
Just like that it's happened again.
Saturday is the final time Notre Dame football will host a regular season game in front of Touchdown Jesus and under the Golden Dome. Time will tell if the Irish are able to secure a home playoff game, but there is plenty of work to do before worrying too much about that.
Notre Dame is looking to continue to impress while Virginia comes in trying to become bowl eligible as the Cavaliers sit 5-4 overall and 3-3 in ACC play.
So what happens when the two get together for just the fifth time in each other's history on Saturday afternoon in South Bend?
Here is what the Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated staff has happening.
Notre Dame vs. Florida State Predictions: Jeff Feyerer
I'm excited to be in attendance for Saturday's tilt with the Cavaliers as the Irish come one step closer to locking up a spot in the College Football Playoff (knocks on wood a million times). For Virginia, they have a number of things going for them. They're coming off a road win against a tough, ranked Pitt team. I'm excited to watch Jonas Sanker, one of the premier defensive players in college football who will be lighting guys up on Sundays fairly soon. And I think Tony Elliott has this program pointed in the right direction. But Saturday is not the day they are going to steal one in South Bend.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 45, Virginia 13
Bold Prediction: Virginia gave up over 500 yards at Wake Forest in September, over 500 yards at Clemson in October, and they're going to give up over 500 yards at Notre Dame on Saturday.
Notre Dame vs. Florida State Predictions: Nathan Erbach
Before the Pittsburgh game, the last two games had not been kind to the Virginia defense. For context, Pitt was without its starting quarterback Eil Holstein. With Notre Dame hitting its stride offensively, I fully expect another 40+ point performance. And we know what that means considering the Irish defense is one of the best in the country.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 42, Virginia 17
Bold Prediction: Leonard has his second 4 touchdown game of the season, but does something he hasn't done to date. Throws for 2 and runs for 2. He will also accumulate over 300 yards of total offense. A total he hasn't reached this season.
Notre Dame vs. Florida State Predictions: Mason Plummer
Notre Dame does what it always does on Senior Day in recent history, smashing its opponent. Saturday is no different as Virginia will leave Notre Dame Stadium the same way it entered: with five wins and still seeking bowl eligibility.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 45, Virginia 14
Bold Prediction: North Carolina just sacked Virginia 10 times last week, expect Notre Dame to match that, with a few interceptions too.
Notre Dame vs. Florida State Predictions: John Kennedy
It feels to me like this Notre Dame team is hitting its stride and is peaking at the right time. The Irish are riding a seven-game winning streak into this battle with CFP goals in mind. There will be no Senior Day letdown. The Irish defense will clamp down on Virginia and make it difficult for them to maintain drives thanks to plenty of plays being made behind the Cavalier line of scrimmage while the Irish offense establishes its ground game while also sprinkling in some intermediate shots in the passing game.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Virginia 13
Bold Prediction: A Notre Dame receiver will have a rare for the Irish, but welcomed long TD catch and run of more than 50 yards
Notre Dame vs. Florida State Predictions: Nick Shepkowski
Notre Dame has had Thanksgiving dinner early the last few years, eating up opponents on senior day in South Bend by a combined score of 271-48 since 2018, an average score of 45-8. Virginia struggles to mightily to protect quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who has been sacked 30 times this season.
We'll go ahead and call this one the Al Golden Express as the Notre Dame defensive coordinator dials up a plan that makes life Hell all afternoon for the Virginia offense.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 45, Virginia 8
Bold Prediction: Riley Leonard throws for 250 yards for the first time in a Notre Dame uniform not because he's forced to, but because he can.