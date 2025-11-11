Trying to Make Sense of Pat Narduzzi's Odd Comments on Notre Dame Clash
By now you've almost certainly seen it, as Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi took "downplaying" to a new level in discussing his expectations for Saturday's game against Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish are coming off a season that saw them play in the National Championship game and have won seven-straight games after starting the year 0-2. Three games sit between Notre Dame and a return trip to the College Football Playoff, with Pittsburgh seemingly being the most challenging.
However, Narduzzi downplayed the bigness for Pittsburgh, even if ESPN's College GameDay is making its first trip to the school since 2005 when, you guessed it, Notre Dame was in town.
Pat Narduzzi's Bizarre Comments on Notre Dame Game
Narduzzi was asked about how Pitt is viewing the Notre Dame game, and he didn't hold back. At least in regards to how little it means for the Panthers. Here's what he had to say:
“Absolutely not (a must win game), It is not an ACC game. I’m glad you brought that up. It’s not an ACC game. I’d gladly get beat 103 or 110-10 in that game. They could put 100 up on us as long as we win the next two after that.”
Not exactly a "Win One for the Gipper" type speech by Narduzzi, offering up that he's OK giving up 100 points leading into it. The comments remind me a bit of something Lou Holtz would do back when he was coaching in South Bend.
Narduzzi Attempting to Take Pressure Off Pittsburgh?
As much as one will see or hear Narduzzi's comments and think he doesn't care about the Notre Dame game, could he possibly just be pulling a fast one?
It's clear as day that Pittsburgh cares a ton about this game. Pretty much every living legend to have played for the Panthers will be there this week, as Aaron Donald is set to get his number retired.
All those guys in attendance, and it's not going to bother you if you don't pull off the upset? Yeah, I'm not buying it at all.
I'd be willing to bet that Narduzzi is playing opossum on this one, and that he's probably made a call or two to old friend Pat Fitzgerald to help game plan against Notre Dame.
Honestly, a Pitt win over Notre Dame this weekend would do more for the future of the Panthers program than winning the ACC and making the College Football Playoff would.
Cue up all the ACC apologists out there, but you know I'm right. If you could choose one: beating Notre Dame, or winning out and winning the ACC, only to get bounced in the first round of the playoff, we both know what you're choosing.
That's why I'm not for a second buying what Narduzzi is selling, as all he's doing is trying to take any pressure off his underdog team that he can.