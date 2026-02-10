Former Notre Dame standout Miles Boykin is in the news as he announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.



Boykin was a leading receiver on Notre Dame's 2018 team that went to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. From there, he spent parts of the last seven seasons on NFL rosters, with stops with the Ravens, Steelers, Giants, Seahawks, and Bears along the way.



Boykin won't be remembered for setting any receiving records while at Notre Dame but he was as good at a certain skill as any receiver I can remember play for the Fighting Irish. More on that shortly.

Miles Boykin's Notre Dame Stats

Nov 3, 2018; Evanston, IL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Miles Boykin (81) makes a touchdown catch over Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Travis Jack Whillock (7) during the second half at Ryan Field. | Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

Boykin spent four seasons at Notre Dame, signing as part of the 2015 recruiting class. After redshirting that first season, Boykin slowly moved up the depth chart before breaking out as a senior in 2018.



Boykin hauled in a combined 18 receptions for 334 yards and three touchdowns between 2016 and 2017, setting the stage for a big year in 2018.



That year, Boykin's 872 receiving yards were the most on the team, as were his 59 receptions and eight touchdowns.



In total, Boykin finished his time at Notre Dame with 77 receptions for 1,206 yards, and 11 touchdowns while averaging an impressive 15.7 yards per catch.



What he was best at during his time at Notre Dame doesn't show up in any box score, however.

Miles Boykin The Blocker: An Appreciation

When I think of Miles Boykin's time at Notre Dame, I think of a player who made a steady climb up the depth chart and turned into a very good receiver by his fourth year on campus.



However, I also think of one of the best blocking wide receivers Notre Dame has ever had. That began to be on display in 2017 when he was busy helping block downfield, and playing a vital role in several long runs by Josh Adams going from being "nice runs" to touchdowns.



Many will likely think of his acrobatic touchdown catch to beat LSU in the 2018 Citrus Bowl, as it was both ridiculous and awesome, but it's not what I first think of when it comes to Boykin.

Even in the midst of his biggest season statistically in 2018, it was Boykin's blocking that clinched Notre Dame a spot in the College Football Playoff, and that's where I'm going with this.



In the middle of a dogfight with USC in the final week of the regular season, Notre Dame held a 17-10 lead with just over three minutes to play. Facing a third-and-five from its own 49-yard line, Notre Dame elected to run a swing pass to running back Tony Jones, Jr.

Jones picked enough for the first down easily, but because of an all-time downfield block by Boykin, Jones was able to dash all 51 yards to the end zone to put Notre Dame up by two scores late and essentially clinch its first spot in the College Football Playoff.

Now, if Chris Fowler could simply make speech, but I digress. For fun, here's another angle of the epic block:

There were more of those over the years for Boykin, but whenever I think of the Providence High School (New Lenox, Illinois) star's time with the Fighting Irish, I think back to what he did to that poor No. 30 on USC on Thanksgiving weekend 2018.



All the best in the next stage, Miles.