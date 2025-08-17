Paul Finebaum Unloads on Michigan Fans — Notre Dame Fans Will Love This
Notre Dame and Michigan may not play regularly anymore but that doesn't mean the rivalry isn't still red-hot. Look up at just about any point in the year and the two continue to battle for recruits both nationally and more locally.
Look across national rankings and you see both within the top 15 and speaking about making a run at national championships in 2025.
Michigan has been in the news for the NCAA's lackadaisical punishment regarding the sign-stealing saga, and college football fans all over have been reacting. One college football fan and national reporter on the sport took time this past Friday to put the Michigan Wolverines and their fans on blast.
Paul Finebaum Shreds Michigan Football Fans Regarding Sign Stealing Penalties
On his show Friday, Finebaum addressed the NCAA's penalties to Michigan, then tore Wolverines fans apart for how they've acted throughout. Take a watch below to what the longtime college football reporter and talk show host had to say.
Finebaum doesn't hold back, closing the short rant with calling Jim Harbaugh a fraud for his words during the investigation, and as he ran to the NFL seeing as he can't coach in college football for the next 14 years now.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
Jim Harbaugh is quirky and a bit of an odd duck. He's comes off that way almost to get a large chunk of the media to remind everyone it can on a regular basis that he's different than most college football coaches.
Everything he does with that act, right down to the way he brings his glove to baseball games he attends as a fan, is part of his schtick.
It's all an act, all a way to get as many people as possible to look at him and say he would never be someone who bends the rules or dares to cheat.
Meanwhile, his last three seasons at Michigan are littered with cheating and covering it up. When one skims the NCAA report that was put out Friday, the only thing clearer than the cheating Michigan did under Harbuagh's watch is the attempts to cover up the said cheating.
Jim Harbaugh mentioned in 2019 to John Bacon for a book Bacon was writing on Michigan football that, "It's hard to beat the cheaters."
You're right, Jim, it certainly is.
And it'll be even harder after your act will soon grow old with the Los Angeles Chargers, you'll be forced out of the NFL again, and you'll never get another chance to take on any of the other so-called cheaters in college again.