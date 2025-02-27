Bold Position Change Idea for Notre Dame Star Defender at NFL Combine
Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Howard Cross was a very key cog in the Fighting Irish defense in recent years. He helped clog the middle and played a big role in Notre Dame making the national championship game this past season.
Cross is off to the NFL draft this spring and at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, was requested to workout at a different position then defensive line.
Fullback.
No, really.
Fullback.
Cross's height is something he's been real about during media sessions, not shying away from the fact his 6-1 build isn't ideal for clogging the middle at football's highest level.
The request to workout at fullback is certainly an interesting one and the fact that he's not the only defensive tackle being asked to do the same makes one wonder.
Is there an NFL team trying to get ahead of things if the Philadelphia Eagles' special "Brotherly Shove" gets banned?
Is this the new market inefficiency that is just waiting to be exposed?
It's worth noting that Cross and the other players listed are able to perform drills at their normal designated positions on top of positional work at these requested spots, but perhaps Cross will one day soon be coming to an NFL backfield near you.