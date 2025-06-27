PFF Predicts Breakout NFL Season for Ex-Notre Dame Standout in 2025
It's been a hectic week for Notre Dame involving tight ends as both Preston Fryzle and Ian Premer announced commitments to the 2026 recruiting class during it. Future tight ends aren't the only ones in the news for Notre Dame, though, as arguably the best to ever play the position in blue and gold is getting some preseason NFL praise this year.
Michael Mayer starred at the position for Notre Dame between 2020 and 2022. During that time, he caught 180 passes, totaling 2,099 yards, and scored 18 touchdowns. Clearly put, he's at worst as accomplished as any tight end to ever play at the university that has produced more NFL talent at the position than any other.
But Mayer hasn't had the same success in the NFL since being drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. To date, Mayer has hauled in 48 receptions for 460 yards and two touchdowns in his two professional seasons. The Raiders' drafting of Georgia star Blake Bowers certainly put a dent in Mayer's hopeful targets, but one outlet sees big things for the former Notre Dame star in 2025.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus (PFF) released his All-Breakout Team for 2025, and somewhat surprisingly, Mayer was named.
Locker noted:
"...Bowers put together one of the best rookie tight end seasons ever, casting a humongous shadow over the rest of his younger counterparts. But his own teammate Mayer could follow suit this season."
"Mayer played only 461 snaps in his second season as he dealt with a personal matter, recording a 52.2 PFF receiving grade and just 156 total receiving yards. Still, he found ways to stay on the field, given his 99th percentile rate of positively blocked run plays and 77th percentile separation rate. Indeed, the Raiders finished fourth in snaps out of 12, 13, or 14 personnel last year."
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
Despite Mayer dealing with the personnel matter off the field, he did what he had to do in order to continue to get playing time. I feel confident in saying that the blocking ability won't go away, and logically, the more teams key on Bowers, the more favorable matchups Mayer should receive, much like has been the case for former Notre Dame tight end Brock Wright being paired with Sam LaPorta in Detroit.