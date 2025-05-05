More Good News Coming for Notre Dame Football Recruiting This Week?
Notre Dame has been on an absolute heater the last few weeks as continuous commitments have launched the Fighting Irish towards the top of the national team rankings for 2026.
Notre Dame saw a pair of recruits announce commitments to the program over the weekend as Cincinnati linebacker Kobe Clapper and Texas running back Javian Osborne both pledged to Marcus Freeman. Could another commitment be headed towards South Bend by the end of the week?
Defensive tackle Tiki Hola of Texas is set to announce his college choice on Saturday and Notre Dame is certainly a player for his services. Hola has Notre Dame as a finalist along with SMU and USC. Hola comes from Bastrop, Texas, which is just outside Austin.
Hola is listed at 6-2, 285-pounds, and has recently visited SMU after spending April 12 at Notre Dame. Hola is listed as the 35th best defensive lineman in the country in the 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Hola's commitment would give Notre Dame help especially against the run, somewhere even the best teams are always happy to add talent to combat. Hola put up a stat-line of 102 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles as a high school junior.
Stay tuned to Notre Dame On SI as another key recruiting target is set to announce his college decision later this week.