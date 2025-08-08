Colts Fans React to Riley Leonard’s Performance: ‘QB1?’
The NFL Preseason may have kicked off last week when the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers squared off in the annual Hall of Fame Game, but Thursday night marked the start of preseason action for the majority of the league.
Among the teams playing were the Indianapolis Colts, who feature former Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard. The Colts were in Baltimore to take on the Ravens in a game Leonard saw significant game action.
Leonard had flashes in the game but overall struggled throwing the ball, completing just 12 of 24 pass attempts for 92 yards and throwing an interception. He added 34 yards on the ground in what wound up being a 24-16 Baltimore victory.
Social media was excited for preseason football to return and reacted to Leonard's performance, which started strong before struggles later arrived. Here are some of the best social media posts during and after Leonard's first professional showing.
Riley Leonard Makes Plays on his Feet
Leonard used his incredible athletic ability to become a difficult quarterback to slow down both at Duke and at Notre Dame. That translated to success for him Thursday night in Baltimore as his 21-yard gain above was the longest by any Colts player on the night.
Make Riley Leonard the Colts Starter
Obvious sarcasm here, but Colts fans need something to get excited about at quarterback. Starting quarterback Anthony Richardson suffered a nasty-looking finger injury during the game, which could sideline the former Florida standout for some time. Mix that with backup Daniel Jones, who the natives aren't exactly thrilled with, and the excitement over Leonard makes sense.
Notre Dame Football Shows Riley Leonard Love
Leonard was a mixed bag during Thursday night's game, with some good and some bad. As you'd expect, Notre Dame's official X account backed the former Fighting Irish starting quarterback after a few nice plays Thursday night.
Riley Leonard's Tough Interception
There are interceptions where a defender simply makes a great play, and then there are interceptions on passes that should never be thrown. Leonard will learn the speed of the NFL game as his days in the league continue, but his fourth-quarter interception shows just how much work remains to be done.
A Couple of Former Duke Quarterbacks
Colts backup quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Riley Leonard were both starters at Duke, and both won games in Notre Dame Stadium, but Colts fans seem to be interested in seeing just one of them this preseason.
Leonard and the Colts return to preseason action next week as they'll play host to the Green Bay Packers in their second of three preseason games.