Will Riley Leonard Play Against Purdue? Exploring Other Quarterback Options
Notre Dame vs Purdue: Quarterback Situation
Notre Dame finds itself in a bad position heading to West Lafayette
While Notre Dame fans are still processing last week's letdown against NIU, the Irish team must look forward or they will risk the same fate 2 weeks in a row.
And when it comes to the matchup with Purdue, the Irish find themselves in a tough position regarding Riley Leonard who has an injured no-throwing shoulder but is still planning to start the game.
Callers to the Always Irish morning call-in show debated if starting an injured Leonard is best move for a team that ranks dead last in most passing categories nationally.
If Notre Dame has struggled with a healthy Leonard, how effective can a less mobile and not 100% healthy Leonard be? Notre Dame cannot afford to miscalculate this risk.
If Notre Dame doesn't go with Riley Leonard, what are the options?
What will the Irish do if Leonard tries to play but is too injured to finish the game or doesn't start at all? Many fans are eager to see what youngsters Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr can do, perfectly understandable, but is unrealistic at this given point in time.
Steve Angeli has been getting all of the backup number 2 reps since Spring and will be the next man up should Leonard not be able to start or finish the game. Angeli is less of a natural runner than Leonard but is a more comfortable passer. Can this change help spark the Irish offense?
Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard Injures Shoulder, Gameplan for Purdue Concerns
