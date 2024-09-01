Notre Dame's Riley Leonard Rises to the Occasion on Big SEC Stage
Under immense pressure and conditions, Leonard delivered
Riley Leonard was under big-time pressure in the big-time atmosphere in the big-time game of Week 1.
As if the storyline of him battling his former coach in one of the hardest places to play in college football wasn't tricky enough, it's easy to forget that Leonard missed almost all of spring ball due to a medical procedure on his foot.
He was behind schedule, wasn't a sure thing to go, and he can out and was just fine for the circumstances.
That's Notre Dame captain material, folks. That's leadership.
That's someone the team can rely on to be the main man in what now seems like a possible huge year.
It isn't just about the numbers. It's more than that.
It almost felt like Leonard was simply going to will Notre Dame to victory.
The numbers weren't gaudy, He came up with 158 passing yards and no TDs through the ground or air, but it wasn't about that.
It was about Notre Dame having a leader at the most important individual position in sports with the confidence to keep putting the team in a position to succeed.
Welcome to Notre Dame, Riley Leonard. You certainly passed the Week 1 test.
And while we are speaking about demeanor, it feels like this Notre Dame team has a bit of an edge to it, personified most by WR Beaux Collins getting in the face of a defender after a big catch.
The receivers were balling out, the quarterback came up with a gritty performance, and the Irish won at Texas A&M.
Now the real fun begins.
