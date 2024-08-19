Riley Leonard Set to Run Early and Often Against Texas A&M
As we get closer to Texas A&M week and there still not being clear answers for Notre Dame's offensive line, it becomes more and more clear that a healthy Riley Leonard's legs will be massive for the Irish offense in College Station.
The offensive line has plenty of talent, it just needs time to gel and it does not have the luxury of hacing three or four weeks before a crucial game to do so. Texas A&M is trotting out one of the best defensive lines in the nation against a young, inexperienced Notre Dame offensive line. Leonard being able to get outside the pocket could prove to be the difference.
As it stands, the offensive line only has three locked in starters, with two spots still up for grabs. Ashton Craig has his spot at center locked up, with Billy Schrauth nailing down a guard spot and Aamil Wagner at right tackle.
Left guard is still available with Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler and a few others looking to make their claim. Left tackle looks to be a battle between Tosh Baker and Anthonie Knapp.
With all of that said, the Irish return don't return much experience at all. Coogan, Craig, Schrauth and Spindler have played some important snaps but don't have the 2-3 years of returning experience that fans have become accustomed to at 'O-Line U'.
There is a ton of talent at all five spots, it will just need time and in that time, Leonard's legs will be what can take the Irish offense over the hump against A&M and on.
In 2022 at Duke, Leonard's last full season in uniform, he lead the team in rushing with 699 yards and 13 touchdowns on 129 carries. Even last season in seven games played, Leonard posted 352 yards on the ground with four touchdowns on 58 carries.
Clearly, Leonard's legs are a huge benefit to him and there is plenty reason to believe he can run at a higher level than Ian Book or even Everett Golson, the last two Irish quarterbacks to have real dual-threat capabilities in South Bend.
Week one specifically with an offensive line trying to find itself in what is regarded as one of the toughest places to play in college football, look for Riley Leonard to get outside the pocket and do whatever it takes to takedown the Aggies and his former head coach Mike Elko.
Notre Dame Football: Riley Leonard Inks Six-Digit NIL Deal
Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard: 5 Best Games at Duke