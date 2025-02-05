Rival School Pursues Marcus Freeman’s Son in Recruitment
Marcus Freeman might not have attended college at Notre Dame but he certainly wasted no time winning over the hearts of the Fighting Irish faithful.
After Brian Kelly shocked the college football world and bolted to LSU, Freeman was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach and three years in the results have followed as the Fighting Irish reached the National Championship game this past season.
Freeman of course attended college at Ohio State where he was a star linebacker. Notre Dame and Ohio State both have some of the richest histories in the history of college football but also share another thing in common - a general dislike for the University of Michigan.
Now Michigan is recruiting Freeman's oldest son Vinny, a star athlete at Penn High School in nearby Mishawaka as a wrestler. Michigan head wrestling coach Sean Bormet recently paid the Freeman's an in-home visit in an effort to recurit Vinny.
Vinny Freeman is 85-16 in his wrestling career and currently rated as the No. 3 wrestler in the 175-pound weight class in Indiana.
For reference, the Big Ten in men's wrestling is pretty much what the SEC thinks it still is in football. Michigan is just 5-4 in dual meets this season but still ranks 19th nationally.
The Big Ten has nine of the nation's top 25 teams in the latest coaching rankings, including No. 1 Penn State, No. 3 Iowa, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 7 Nebraska, and No. 8 Minnesota.