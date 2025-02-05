Irish Breakdown

Rival School Pursues Marcus Freeman’s Son in Recruitment

The eldest Freeman child is an outstanding high school wrestler

Nick Shepkowski

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman enters the Irish Athletics Center with his family for his formal introduction on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.
Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman enters the Irish Athletics Center with his family for his formal introduction on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

Marcus Freeman might not have attended college at Notre Dame but he certainly wasted no time winning over the hearts of the Fighting Irish faithful.

After Brian Kelly shocked the college football world and bolted to LSU, Freeman was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach and three years in the results have followed as the Fighting Irish reached the National Championship game this past season.

Freeman of course attended college at Ohio State where he was a star linebacker. Notre Dame and Ohio State both have some of the richest histories in the history of college football but also share another thing in common - a general dislike for the University of Michigan.

Now Michigan is recruiting Freeman's oldest son Vinny, a star athlete at Penn High School in nearby Mishawaka as a wrestler. Michigan head wrestling coach Sean Bormet recently paid the Freeman's an in-home visit in an effort to recurit Vinny.

Vinny Freeman is 85-16 in his wrestling career and currently rated as the No. 3 wrestler in the 175-pound weight class in Indiana.

For reference, the Big Ten in men's wrestling is pretty much what the SEC thinks it still is in football. Michigan is just 5-4 in dual meets this season but still ranks 19th nationally.

The Big Ten has nine of the nation's top 25 teams in the latest coaching rankings, including No. 1 Penn State, No. 3 Iowa, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 7 Nebraska, and No. 8 Minnesota.

More From Notre Dame on SI

Paul Finebaum High on Notre Dame Again Headed to 2025 Season

Notre Dame Beats Out Bluebloods for Big Time Offensive Line Prospect

Quick Thoughts on Notre Dame's Freshly Released 2025 Football Schedule

2025 Notre Dame Football Off-Season Roster Tracker

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football