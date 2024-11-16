Live Score Updates: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Virginia Cavaliers
No. 8 Notre Dame (8-1) vs. Virginia (5-4)
Notre Dame hosts Virginia for senior day 2024 Saturday as the Irish look to take another step towards the College Football Playoff.
Can Notre Dame win out and get to host a home playoff game roughly a month from now?
The first of three final steps in being able to achieve that will take place Saturday in South Bend as the 5-4 Virginia Cavaliers come to town, looking to spoil senior day for the Fighting Irish.
Follow along below for updates through pregame and during the game. The newest updates are at the top of the article.
Say Hello to an Old Friend, Chris Tyree
Former Notre Dame running back and wide receiver Chris Tyree returns to Notre Dame Stadium ahead of the game. Tyree graduated from Notre Dame and transferred to his home-state college for his final year of eligibility this season.
Tyree has hauled in 22 receptions for 124 yards this season.
Notre Dame Football Celebrates Seniors
29 senior players will be announced before the game Saturday as they get set to play their final games in Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame Football Hype Video for Virginia Game
Notre Dame put out its weekly high video ahead of the Virginia game on Friday afternoon