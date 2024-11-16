Irish Breakdown

Live Score Updates: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Notre Dame looks to move to 9-1 on the season as the Irish play on their home field for the final time this regular season. Follow along for live score updates throughout the game.

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman stands with his players for the Notre Dame Alma Mater after defeating the Florida State Seminoles at Notre Dame Stadium.
Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman stands with his players for the Notre Dame Alma Mater after defeating the Florida State Seminoles at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 8 Notre Dame (8-1) vs. Virginia (5-4)

Notre Dame hosts Virginia for senior day 2024 Saturday as the Irish look to take another step towards the College Football Playoff.

Can Notre Dame win out and get to host a home playoff game roughly a month from now?

The first of three final steps in being able to achieve that will take place Saturday in South Bend as the 5-4 Virginia Cavaliers come to town, looking to spoil senior day for the Fighting Irish.


Follow along below for updates through pregame and during the game. The newest updates are at the top of the article.

Say Hello to an Old Friend, Chris Tyree

Former Notre Dame running back and wide receiver Chris Tyree returns to Notre Dame Stadium ahead of the game. Tyree graduated from Notre Dame and transferred to his home-state college for his final year of eligibility this season.

Tyree has hauled in 22 receptions for 124 yards this season.

Notre Dame Football Celebrates Seniors

29 senior players will be announced before the game Saturday as they get set to play their final games in Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame Football Hype Video for Virginia Game

Notre Dame put out its weekly high video ahead of the Virginia game on Friday afternoon

More from Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated

Bold Senior Day Predictions as Notre Dame Welcomes Virginia to South Bend

Why Notre Dame is a National Championship Contender in 2024

What an Ideal College Football Playoff Draw Would Look Like for Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Path to Hosting College Football Playoff Game Becomes More Clear

Latest National Notre Dame College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections

Notre Dame Updates Depth Chart Following Significant Injury for Virginia Game

Published |Modified
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football