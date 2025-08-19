Sam Hartman Struggles Again: Concerns Grow After Second Preseason Game
Former Notre Dame and Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is getting a good amount of playing time this NFL preseason for the Washington Commanders, but things haven't gone his way through two games.
On Monday night, Washington played host to the Cincinnati Bengals and Hartman had a rough go from the jump.
Hartman was inserted into the game late in the second quarter with the Commanders and Bengals tied at 21, and immediately hit turbulence. His first two pass attempts fell incomplete while his third, which came on the following possession, was intercepted. Hartman's struggles played a significant role in Cincinnati moving to a 28-14 advantage at halftime.
Perhaps the most telling stats from how Sam Hartman's night went can be found by looking at his rushing yards. Hartman is more athletic than he gets credit for but by no means a mobile quarterback, especially by NFL standards. Despite this, he ran for just four fewer yards than he passed for against the Bengals.
Sam Hartman's Final Line vs. Bengals: 4 of 10 passing for 29 yards, 2.9 yards per attempt, no touchdowns, and one interception. He also ran for 25 yards on four carries and was not sacked.
For the preseason in which Hartman has now played two games, he's 13 of 29 passing (44.8%), 3.2 yards per pass attempt, is yet to toss a touchdown pass, and has thrown a pair of interceptions.
Hartman spent the 2024 season mostly on the practice squad, but did see time on the active roster during an injury to then-Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Hartman is clearly buried on the Commanders depth chart and his play so far this preseason doesn't make it seem that'll be changing anytime soon. Former Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels looks like one of the next stars of the position in the NFL, while Mariota remains the backup, and Josh Johnson passed him on the preseason depth chart in the past week.
Sam Hartman's Best Moment at Notre Dame:
I feel like Hartman didn't get a fair shake at Notre Dame, considering he signed on thinking Tommy Rees would call his plays and instead got the lone, odd year of Gerad Parker. That said, Hartman still had some exciting moments in blue and gold, specifically when he wasn't playing against Clemson.
To me, Hartman's easily most memorable moment with Notre Dame came a week after falling to Ohio State, as it appeared the Irish were about to drop a second game in a row, late at Duke.
Audric Estime would do the rest of the work moments later, running for the game-winning touchdown and avoiding an upset loss against none other than Riley Leonard and Duke.
Here's to hoping Hartman can turn it around soon in the NFL.