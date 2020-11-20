The Shake Down: Week 12 College Football Bets

A look at the best bets during week 12 of the college football season.

With each passing week of 2020, there seems to be fewer games to pick from when it comes to putting a bet down. That's especially true for Fighting Irish fans in weeks without Notre Dame games.

Regardless of a Notre Dame bye week and cancellations around the country, I was able to dig up a few solid opportunities for you gambling types to make a profit this weekend.

I found three underdogs I like, and I'll be putting money on all three of them.

APPALACHIAN STATE at COASTAL CAROLINA

Spread: Coastal Carolina -4.5

Appalachian State has been on a roll since dropping a tough one to Marshall back in mid-September. They are without a doubt the toughest team Coastal Carolina will have faced this season, and the Mountaineers are on the road playing with house money. I like Appalachian State to end the dream season for the Chanticleers and win this game outright.

KANSAS STATE at #17 IOWA STATE

Spread: Iowa State -10.5

The Wildcats have dropped two in a row, and one was a bad loss to West Virginia. That game was simply a matchup issue for Kansas State. This isn't a team you are going to beat by double digits often, and there's no way Iowa State -- with their style of play -- will do it. I see a low scoring game that Iowa State might win, but not by 10 points. Take the Wildcats with the points.

#14 OKLAHOMA STATE at #18 OKLAHOMA

Spread: Oklahoma -7

I feel like the Cowboys are more experienced and more talented than the Sooners -- especially on defense. That's going to matter in a rivalry game where emotions get the best of you. If they were going to play this game in front of a capacity crowd in Norman, I'd probably take the Sooners. As it stands, I think Oklahoma State wins this game going away.



