SI Big Board - No. 42: Notre Dame DE Julian Okwara

Sports Illustrated is dropping its Top 50 Big Board for the 2020 NFL Draft, and Notre Dame defensive end Julian Okwara checked in at No. 42 on the list.

When the draft process began, the former Irish edge rusher was considered a first round caliber player, but his stock has dropped as more and more analysts dive into his senior film, which wasn't nearly as impressive as his junior film.

But Okwara is still a top NFL prospect, and his ceiling is quite high. Here is why Sports Illustrated placed him in their Top 50:

Pro Football Focus wrote in early March that Okwara should still be considered a first round talent, and to an extent I agree with them. His raw tools are top notch, and we saw that in 2018.

Here's what I wrote then:

"Okwara was an outstanding player for the Irish in 2018, and he was absolutely brilliant in Notre Dame’s 35-21 victory over Virginia, registering three sacks and eight quarterback pressures (according to PFF) in that win.

"But overall his 2019 film just wasn't very good. There were some troubling areas in Okwara’s game this past season, and he just didn’t have the same level of impact he had the previous year, and the more people watch his film the more they see it.

"As a junior, Okwara totaled 61 pressures and 21 hits/sacks on the quarterback according to PFF. He was on pace for just 46 pressures and 13 hits/sacks in 2019 prior to his injury.

"He registered 26 run stops on 217 run snaps in 2018 (according to PFF), but he had just nine run stops in 183 run snaps in 2019.

"His film just wasn’t as good as a pass rusher or run defender in 2019. Okwara didn’t show the same consistency as a pass rusher, and he wasn’t nearly as physical on the edge in the run game. It’s hard to dismiss this kind of drop in effort and production, and I believe that is also having an impact on his draft grade."

Not having a pro day opportunity might keep Okwara from jumping back into the first round conversation, but I could also see a defensive line coach or defensive coordinator watching his junior film, falling in love with his tools and potential, and taking a chance on him in the latter part of the first round.

That's the kind of tools that Okwara possesses.

Tight end Cole Kmet checked in at No. 46 on the SI Big Board.