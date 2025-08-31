Irish Breakdown

Social Media Buzzes With Hype Ahead of Notre Dame-Miami College Football Clash

With the Sunday night matchup set to get underway in mere hours, social media is eager with anticipation. Here are the best reactions thus far.

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price celebrates scoring a touchdown during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price celebrates scoring a touchdown during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame-Miami in Week 1. A top ten matchup on a Sunday night. All of America with its eyes glued to the television. A college football fan simply can’t ask for more. 

It’ll be Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr’s debut as a starter, while Miami quarterback Carson Beck embarks on a new era (spent five years at Georgia). 

Notre Dame fans get their first look at running back Jeremiyah Love in 2025, as he figures to be the focal point of the Fighting Irish’s offense in the season-opener. 

Why Notre Dame’s Running Backs Are the Key to Beating Miami

That nasty one-two combo in the Notre Dame defensive backfield in Leonard Moore and Christian Gray will once again be on display, while that revamped Fighting Irish defensive line will have their first chance to shine.

As for the Hurricanes, they have turned over nearly their entire offense, and will be featuring a new look themselves, especially from a skill position perspective at wide receiver, running back, and the aforementioned QB change to Beck.

With the heated history between Notre Dame and Miami, along with the eight years since the last outing between the two teams, each fanbase has been champing at the bit for this contest to get underway. (Even Miami's official X account was taking jabs at Notre Dame just days ago.)

For both the Fighting Irish and the Hurricanes, this game has long-lasting repercussions, with the winner getting a top-notch resume-building win to kick off their season, while the loser starts on the wrong side of the win column and will need to quickly bounce back to find itself still in the thick of the College Football Playoff race. 

And with all of that bad blood between Notre Dame and Miami, the importance of this game, and the numerous attention-grabbing storylines within it, and those aforementioned eager fans, social media has been exploding for days on end leading up to Sunday night. Here are the best reactions so far:

Notre Dame fans always want Lee to go out with a win... but not this time

It's FINALLY back

The Hurricanes are excited

Just another day for the Fighting Irish

Jeremiyah Love will be running angry

What will Notre Dame do without its star athlete Shane Gillis??

Dickie V makes his pick

May be swampy in Miami

Miami fans reminiscing on better days

Notre Dame fans reminding everyone Miami is their city

