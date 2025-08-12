Steelers Teammates Give Max Hurleman a Hollywood Nickname During Impressive Camp
If you were to ask the average Notre Dame fan who the main punt returner on the 2024 team that went to the national championship game was, a rather small percentage would likely be able to tell you.
Yet that player is defying the odds day-by-day, and now making a serious run at making the Pittsburgh Steelers roster.
Meet Max Hurleman
Max Hurleman transferred to Notre Dame for the 2024 season and held the punt return role all year for the Fighting Irish after spending four years at Colgate. He transitioned to defensive back as well in South Bend, after playing offense at Colgate.
Now Hurleman is trying to do what not long ago would have seemed nearly impossible: make the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Hurleman was signed as an undrafted free agent by his home-state squad this April, and has been doing seemingly anything to impress the Steelers front office and his teammates since.
Hurleman's Touchdown, Back Flip, Draw Big Praise
Hurleman turned heads during Pittsburgh's recent preseason victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, helping the Steelers down the field and into the end zone just before halftime.
Hurleman first made an impressive leaping grab to get the Steelers deep into the red zone.
He then put the icing on the cake, catching a three-yard pass for a Steelers touchdown. As impressive as his showing was during the Steelers drive, it's what he did after that caught the attention of the nation.
Max Hurleman Gets "Hollywood" Nickname from Teammates
Hurleman was barely an afterthought when he was invited to Steelers minicamp, but he did everything to gain the attention of those in charge.
Mark Kaboly, who works as the Steelers correspondent for the Pat McAfee Show, wrote a feature detailing Hurleman on Wednesday. In it, we found out the Hollywood movie star Hurelman's teammates refer to him as.
His teammates call him … Tom Cruise.- From Mark Kaboly on August 12, 2025
Hmm, interesting yet fitting.
“I don’t know, maybe some guys think I look like Tom Cruise or operate like him,” Hurleman said.
It’s likely a combination of both.
“Let’s face it, he has some similarities,” quarterback Mason Rudolph said, who refused to single out who started calling Hurleman that first and even when it was initially used.
Hurleman might remind his teammates of Tom Cruise, but his unlikely run to a possible NFL roster spot feels more like a script for a sequel to Rudy.
Hurleman and the Steelers play their second preseason game of the year on Saturday when they play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.