Steve Angeli’s Notre Dame Exit Sparks Big Social Media Reactions
Notre Dame's quarterback race is down to two after veteran Steve Angeli is reportedly set to enter the transfer portal. Angeli had the most experience of Notre Dame's three contending quarterbacks entering this spring, as he was battling with CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey to potentially earn the starting job.
After last weekend's annual Blue-Gold Game however, Angeli has entered the transfer portal. Angeli will now choose his next college football destination after pulling some heroics last season during the Orange Bowl and helping kickstart Notre Dame's comeback win against Penn State.
Social media was alive following the news of Angeli's departure. Some were speculating on his future while others were praising his efforts in blue and gold. Below are some of the best social media reactions to the news.
All the best to Angeli wherever he ends up next. Although sorry to see him go, it's a sign that Notre Dame continues to improve at quarterback as it looks to end its national championship drought.