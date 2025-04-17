Irish Breakdown

Steve Angeli’s Notre Dame Exit Sparks Big Social Media Reactions

Steve Angeli leaves Notre Dame after Orange Bowl heroics, but a talent rise for Irish at quarterback

Nick Shepkowski

Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Steve Angeli (18) throws a pass during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium.
Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Steve Angeli (18) throws a pass during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame's quarterback race is down to two after veteran Steve Angeli is reportedly set to enter the transfer portal. Angeli had the most experience of Notre Dame's three contending quarterbacks entering this spring, as he was battling with CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey to potentially earn the starting job.

After last weekend's annual Blue-Gold Game however, Angeli has entered the transfer portal. Angeli will now choose his next college football destination after pulling some heroics last season during the Orange Bowl and helping kickstart Notre Dame's comeback win against Penn State.

Social media was alive following the news of Angeli's departure. Some were speculating on his future while others were praising his efforts in blue and gold. Below are some of the best social media reactions to the news.

Steve Angeli's Orange Bowl Heroics

Mad Respect for Steve Angeli

Steve Angeli: Praise and Appreciation

Competition Narrows, Respect to Angeli

Where Will Steve Angeli Land Next?

CJ Carr Time in South Bend?

Nothing but Respect for Steve Angeli

Peanut Butter Angeli Time Ends at Notre Dame

Angeli Good Enough to Start Elsewhere

Where Will Steve Angeli Go?

Steve Angeli: An Appreciation

Steve Angeli's Drive Was Nice, But Not That Nice

All the best to Angeli wherever he ends up next. Although sorry to see him go, it's a sign that Notre Dame continues to improve at quarterback as it looks to end its national championship drought.

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football