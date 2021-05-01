Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft Notre Dame OL Robert Hainsey

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 95th pick of the NFL Draft, which is in the third round.

Hainsey was a four-year starter for Notre Dame and was part of two different units that finished as a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. Hainsey rotated every series in 2017 and started the final four games of that season, which was his first season with Notre Dame. The Irish won the Joe Moore Award following that campaign. Hainsey was Notre Dame’s starting right tackle for the next three seasons.

Hainsey has been an overlooked and under-appreciated blocker throughout his career. He wasn’t the dominant blocker of All-Americans like Quenton Nelson, Mike McGlinchey or Liam Eichenberg, but the Pittsburgh native was as steady as they come. Hainsey allowed just three sacks and two quarterback hits (according to Pro Football Focus) in his final three seasons, which came on 1,224 pass snaps.

A two-time captain at Notre Dame, Hainsey not only brings character and leadership, he brings ideal versatility. He was a four-year starter at right tackle, but his lack of ideal length and thick base makes him better suited physically for guard. Hainsey moved inside to guard and center at the Senior Bowl and was dominant.

Do not be surprised if Hainsey becomes a decade-long starting offensive lineman in the NFL.

