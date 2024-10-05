Texas A&M's Rout of Missouri: Why it Matters for Notre Dame
Notre Dame football was off for Week 6 but that didn't mean significant things weren't happening to benefit the College Football Playoff case for the Fighting Irish.
No. 25 Texas A&M played host to unbeaten, No. 9 Missouri at Kyle Field on Saturday and flat-out dominated in every department to the tune of a 41-10 victory.
The win moves Texas A&M to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in the SEC. It also improves Notre Dame's resume as the Aggies continue impress in Mike Elko's first year as head coach.
Why Texas A&M Being Good Matters to Notre Dame
Notre Dame has what will likely go down as the worst loss of any real College Football Playoff contender this year as it lost at home to Northern Illinois a week after winning at Texas A&M.
It's not that Notre Dame can't make the College Football Playoff with that loss, but it allows virtually no wiggle room if the Fighting Irish suffer a second loss.
Texas A&M winning big against a top 10 opponent and then continuing to win would be a huge deal for Notre Dame. That Week 1 victory over the Aggies at Kyle Field turning into a win over a potential top 15 team by seasons end would help make up a lot of ground for Notre Dame.
Maybe just maybe, if the Aggies continue on this path then Notre Dame can get away with a second loss if it comes to a truly quality opponent.
Or, perhaps if Notre Dame wins out and Texas A&M continues to play well, then Notre Dame could still work its way into hosting a home College Football Playoff game in the first round if things fall right.
Other Notre Dame Opponents Early in Week 6
As great as the Texas A&M win is for Notre Dame's resume, the other big foe on its 2024 schedule disappointed in an early game on Saturday. A week after falling at Notre Dame, No. 22 Louisville fell at home to SMU, 34-27.
The loss moves Louisville to 4-2 and almost certainly out of the top 25. The Cardinals' ACC hopes took a massive hit with the defeat as well.
Elsewhere Northern Illinois struggled mightily but beat UMass at home, 34-20.
More good news for Notre Dame's strength of schedule came from the service academies as both Army and Navy won to stay unbeaten on the season.