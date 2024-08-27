Is Texas A&M a Must-Win for Marcus Freeman & Notre Dame? The Case for Yes & No
In some ways, this game is definitely a must-win for Notre Dame
This is a huge year for Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.
It's Year 3 of his tenure, and it feels like he has the best roster and staff he's had yet as he strives for entrance and success in the expanded CFP. Big things are expected of Notre Dame this year. The initial feelings of "newness" around the program are now transitioning into feelings of "it's time to win," and it's palpable.
Perception is reality in life, and often in football as well.
Especially given the rough last month and a half of tough recruiting news for the Irish, there's no way for Notre Dame to feel it has any program momentum at all if it loses to the Aggies. It would have lost its season opener and suffered a brutal stretch of recruiting leading into it.
This is no way to start the 2024 season. Notre Dame needs this win.
OR ...
Technically, Notre Dame has more leeway than they have perceptually
Despite what it'd feel like in the immediate aftermath, Notre Dame could still make the CFP should they lose to Texas A&M.
Seriously, does Florida State look all that scary after Week 0? The Irish schedule suddenly looks a whole lot easier.
And if a team ever were to have to lose, Week 1 is the best time to do it. Are we certain a two-loss Irish team will make the tournament? Does it depend on the specific year and how tough the Notre Dame schedule is compared to the competition for at-large bids?
With a loss in Week 1, for Notre Dame to comfortably make the CFP and possibly host a Round 1 game in South Bend, it would have to go 11-0 the rest of the year.
Possible? Sure. Likely? Nobody knows.
Again, this loss would feel much worse than it will be practically and the walls will feel like they are closing in on Freeman rightfully and wrongly should the Irish falter. Notre Dame could still reach the promised land with a loss, but the road gets very tough and much more stressful.
