VIDEO: Tony Jones Talks Game, Combine, NFL Decision

Bryan Driskell

Running back Tony Jones Jr. is one of nine former Notre Dame players participating at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

Jones checked in at 5-10½ and 220 pounds with 9½" hands, 30 5/8" arms and a 74 1/8" wingspan. On Friday, he will participate in on-field drills, and Jones stated his goal was to run in the mid-4.5 range.

There were a number of topics that Jones addressed, but this article will focus on his comments about the NFL and the combine. Later at Irish Breakdown we'll have another video where he talks more about his Notre Dame career.

In the video above Jones talks about his sales pitch to NFL teams.

Jones also talked about his decision to declare for the NFL Draft despite having a season of eligibility remaining:

Jones was Notre Dame's leading rusher in 2019, racking up 857 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 6.0 yards per carry. But throughout his career, Jones was best known for what he did in the pass game, and he prides himself on his strong all-around game, which he learned from his father.

Jones did damage between the tackles, on the perimeter and in the pass game this past season. When he evaluates his game, Jones believes he can fit into any offensive scheme.

Jones was the fourth of nine former Irish players to speak to the media in advance of on-field workouts and on-field testing.

Here are the other interviews Irish Breakdown had with those players.

Chase Claypool - Talks being overlooked, improving and Kevin Austin
Chase Claypool - Talks future NFL position
Cole Kmet
Chris Finke 

