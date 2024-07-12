Top Notre Dame Football Recruiting Target Moves Back Commitment Date
Starting July 13, things were supposed to get crazy for Notre Dame on the wide receiver recruiting front.
The 13th was supposed to be the day that borderline five-star wide receiver Derek Meadows announced his college decision. Instead, Meadows is pushing his decision date back a week as he'll now announce on July 20. The announcement will be made live on the 247Sports YouTube Channel at 3 p.m. ET.
Meadows is regarded as one of the nation's top wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting cycle and will bring an NFL-like body wherever he ends up playing college football. The 6-5, 200-pound target also has elite speed as the star hurdler was named Nevada's Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year last year.
Derek Meadows' List of Final Potential Schools:
Alabama Crimson Tide: Officially visited most recently on June 21, 2024
Georgia Bulldogs: Officially visited most recently on June 7, 2024
LSU Tigers: Officially visited most recently on June 18, 2024
Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Officially visited most recently on June 14, 2024
South Carolina Gamecocks: Officially visited most recently on May 31, 2024
Meadows is one of three major Notre Dame 2025 wide receiver targets announcing his college decision in the next week.