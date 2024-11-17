Irish Breakdown

Updated College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions After Exciting Week 12

How do you even start to rank the two-loss SEC teams?

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame defensive lineman Kobi Onyiuke (45), wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) and wide receiver Alex Whitman (86) celebrate a Faison touchdown on fake punt play that would later be called back during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend.
College football didn't see a massive upset in Week 12 but did see exciting finishes and an SEC matchup of top 12 teams go back-and-forth.

Of course, Notre Dame continues to try and impress the committee enough to earn a home playoff game despite having the worst loss of the group.

So how does the committee rank the nation's top 25 teams when the third College Football Playoff rankings are released on Tuesday?

Here's my best guest after another Saturday that had you on the edge of your seat.

College Football Playoff Rankings Projection: 25-20

Arizona State runs wild on Kansas Stat
Nov 16, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands off to running back Cam Skattebo (4) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

25. Washington State
24. Syracuse
23. UNLV
22. Iowa State
21. Arizona State
20. Tulane

College Football Playoff Rankings Projection: 19-13

SMU celebrates after making a good play against Boston Colleg
Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs safety Brandon Crossley (1) and safety Cale Sanders Jr. (22) celebrate during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

19. Army
18. South Carolina
17. Clemson
16. Colorado
15. Texas A&M
14. Boise State
13. SMU

College Football Playoff Rankings Projection: 12-7

Notre Dame players celebrate a huge play against Virgini
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates getting an interception during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How do you rank the SEC teams that all have two losses? I'm guessing at what the committee will do, not what I would do. They have to compare it somehow and solid wins are had by all, so who had the worst losses of each? Nobody can top Ole Miss dropping games to both Kentucky and a worse looking LSU team by the week.

Georgia having the best wins of the group puts them atop the two-loss foes while Miami again falls as that resume and close calls to get there seem less impressive by the week.

12. Miami
11. Ole Miss
10. Tennessee
9. Alabama
8. Georgia
7. Notre Dame

College Football Playoff Rankings Projection: 6-1

Oregon celebrates beating Wisconsin in Madison, WI
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates with fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

All win that played this week as Oregon snuck by Wisconsin on the road late Saturday. As a result I'd expect to see the top six remain the same this week.

6. BYU
5. Indiana
4. Penn State
3. Texas
2. Ohio State
1. Oregon

The new College Football Playoff rankings will be announced on Tuesday night.

