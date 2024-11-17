Updated College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions After Exciting Week 12
College football didn't see a massive upset in Week 12 but did see exciting finishes and an SEC matchup of top 12 teams go back-and-forth.
Of course, Notre Dame continues to try and impress the committee enough to earn a home playoff game despite having the worst loss of the group.
So how does the committee rank the nation's top 25 teams when the third College Football Playoff rankings are released on Tuesday?
Here's my best guest after another Saturday that had you on the edge of your seat.
College Football Playoff Rankings Projection: 25-20
25. Washington State
24. Syracuse
23. UNLV
22. Iowa State
21. Arizona State
20. Tulane
College Football Playoff Rankings Projection: 19-13
19. Army
18. South Carolina
17. Clemson
16. Colorado
15. Texas A&M
14. Boise State
13. SMU
College Football Playoff Rankings Projection: 12-7
How do you rank the SEC teams that all have two losses? I'm guessing at what the committee will do, not what I would do. They have to compare it somehow and solid wins are had by all, so who had the worst losses of each? Nobody can top Ole Miss dropping games to both Kentucky and a worse looking LSU team by the week.
Georgia having the best wins of the group puts them atop the two-loss foes while Miami again falls as that resume and close calls to get there seem less impressive by the week.
12. Miami
11. Ole Miss
10. Tennessee
9. Alabama
8. Georgia
7. Notre Dame
College Football Playoff Rankings Projection: 6-1
All win that played this week as Oregon snuck by Wisconsin on the road late Saturday. As a result I'd expect to see the top six remain the same this week.
6. BYU
5. Indiana
4. Penn State
3. Texas
2. Ohio State
1. Oregon
The new College Football Playoff rankings will be announced on Tuesday night.