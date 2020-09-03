Urban Meyer Is On The Notre Dame Bandwagon

Notre Dame enters the 2020 season with high expectations, which is always the case for the Fighting Irish, and especially so when they enter the season as a preseason Top 10 squad.

Former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer, who was an assistant coach at Notre Dame from 1996-2000, believes Notre Dame will return to the College Football Playoff in 2020.

The future Hall of Famer is a believer in the Irish this season for a number of reasons, including the fact Notre Dame will be playing in the ACC this season.

"I am all in on the Notre Dame bandwagon," Meyer said in a roundtable discussion on Fox Sports. "Notre Dame will be favored in all but one, they're in a conference right now that's struggling, and the SEC's going to beat each other up. At the end of the day I really believe Notre Dame and Clemson will be standing tall in the playoffs."

During the offseason, Meyer laid out the traits that are needed for a team to contend for a title in what has been the wildest and most chaotic offseason in modern history. He sees Notre Dame as possessing all those needed attributes.

"Notre Dame has an excellent coach, a very strong culture, he's recruited well," Meyer explained. "Preseason we talked about; strong culture, returning offensive system and returning quarterback. Check the marks. I know they've gone through [offensive coordinators], that's Brian Kelly's offense, and it should be, he's that good of a coach."

