SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Urban Meyer Is On The Notre Dame Bandwagon

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame enters the 2020 season with high expectations, which is always the case for the Fighting Irish, and especially so when they enter the season as a preseason Top 10 squad.

Former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer, who was an assistant coach at Notre Dame from 1996-2000, believes Notre Dame will return to the College Football Playoff in 2020. 

The future Hall of Famer is a believer in the Irish this season for a number of reasons, including the fact Notre Dame will be playing in the ACC this season.

"I am all in on the Notre Dame bandwagon," Meyer said in a roundtable discussion on Fox Sports. "Notre Dame will be favored in all but one, they're in a conference right now that's struggling, and the SEC's going to beat each other up. At the end of the day I really believe Notre Dame and Clemson will be standing tall in the playoffs."

During the offseason, Meyer laid out the traits that are needed for a team to contend for a title in what has been the wildest and most chaotic offseason in modern history. He sees Notre Dame as possessing all those needed attributes.

"Notre Dame has an excellent coach, a very strong culture, he's recruited well," Meyer explained. "Preseason we talked about; strong culture, returning offensive system and returning quarterback. Check the marks. I know they've gone through [offensive coordinators], that's Brian Kelly's offense, and it should be, he's that good of a coach."

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Notre Dame Fans, Do Not Miss This Opportunity!

Notre Dame fans it's time to take advantage of this great opportunity

Bryan Driskell

by

smcnd

Former Notre Dame/NFL QB Steve Beuerlein To Join Irish Breakdown Team

Former Notre Dame and NFL quarterback Steve Beuerlein will be a contributor for Irish Breakdown during the 2020 season

Bryan Driskell

by

thomasna33

Notre Dame Receiver Rotation Is Getting A Makeover, Which Raises Some Questions

The Notre Dame wide receiver rotation could look a lot different than previous expected based on Brian Kelly's recent comments

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Why Would Notre Dame Move Osita Ekwonu And Kendall Abdur-Rahman To Running Back?

Diving into why Notre Dame would move sophomores Osita Ekwonu and Kendall Abdur-Rahman to running back

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

Talking Notre Dame's 2021 Defensive Back Class With John Garcia Jr.

Notre Dame has a long and versatile defensive back haul in 2021 that should excite fans.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Brian Kelly Talks Mike Mickens, Impact On Young Notre Dame Cornerbacks

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talked about first-year corners coach Mike Mickens and his impact on the young corners

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Offers 2021 Hawai'i Linebacker Kahanu Kia

Notre Dame offered 2021 linebacker Kahanu Kia

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Ranking The Schedule: How The Notre Dame Offense Stacks Up Against The Competition

Notre Dame should have one of the best offenses in the ACC in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Ranking The Irish: Notre Dame DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Breaking down what makes Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa so important for the Notre Dame defense

Bryan Driskell

Did Notre Dame Save The 2020 College Football Season?

If a report from WolverineDigest is correct, it would seem Notre Dame played a major role in the ACC, SEC and Big 12 playing football in the fall

Bryan Driskell

by

NDHoosier