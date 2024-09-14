Watch: Steve Angeli Throws Notre Dame's First Touchdown of the Season vs Purdue
If you had Notre Dame's first passing touchdown of the season coming from the duo of Steve Angeli and Cooper Flanagan, than you need to drive over to the closest lottery station and cash in your card. You are probably the winner.
I definitely didn't have that on my 2024 Notre Dame Football bingo card.
The important is that Notre Dame is up decisively, and the offense looks much better today. Doesn't matter if its on the ground or through the air. Dominance counts all the same.
Better yet, the Irish are completely annihilating an inferior opponent. And with that, they seem completely over the NIU loss.
More to come in the second half as Angeli should get some extensive playing time.
Watch: Jeremiyah Love Opens the Scoring for Notre Dame Against Purdue